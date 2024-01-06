Home » Investing Articles » Could the Lloyds share price hit 60p by the end of March?

Could the Lloyds share price hit 60p by the end of March?

The Lloyds share price pushed upwards in December, but there’s still plenty of value in it. Dr James Fox explores whether a rally could be on the cards.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price surged 9.8% in December. If that rate of growth is sustained, we’d see Lloyds shares push above the 60p mark at some point in March.

Of course, markets aren’t predictable like that. But it’s certainly the case that we’re seeing renewed interest in Lloyds stock, and fresh momentum.

Moreover, with a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.55, Lloyds could be undervalued by as much as 45%.

Value offering

Analysts are forecasting Lloyds’ earnings per share to increase significantly in the coming years. And this is what leads us to a PEG ratio of 0.55.

The PEG ratio assesses a stock’s valuation by dividing its price/earnings (P/E) ratio by the expected earnings growth rate. A ratio of one is considered fair value. It helps investors gauge whether a stock is undervalued, overvalued, or reasonably priced, relative to its growth prospects.

So a ratio of 0.55 suggests that investors are undervaluing Lloyds, and its future earnings by 45%. That might sound fanciful, but Goldman Sachs has a price target of 80p, and other financial institutions hold similarly strong outlooks.

However, the average share price target for the bank currently sits at 60p. I’d expect to see that rise as more recent updates appear to be upgrades.

Headwinds become tailwinds

When interest rates get too high, it creates both headwinds and tailwinds for banks. These headwinds largely come in the form of rising credit losses, as banks have to put more money aside for loan defaults.

To date, Lloyds appears to have been more insulated from credit losses than its peers. One reasons for this is that Lloyds’s average mortgage customers earns around £75,000 — far above the average salary.

Of course, there’s still risk that credit losses may worsen given the delay related to monetary policy — thousands of mortgage customers are on fixed rates and will soon need to remortgage.

However, falling interest rates will likely reduce the pressure on banks, and notably Lloyds, which doesn’t have an investment arm.

Meanwhile, the eventual fall in loan repayments should be offset by the bank’s hedging strategy.

In banking, a hedging strategy involves using financial instruments or other methods to offset or mitigate risks. When interest rates fall, banks often experience a decrease in the interest income it earns on variable-rate loans.

To counteract this, banks use interest rate derivatives or other hedging instruments to protect against the decline in interest income.

This may involve buying government debt with higher yields. In other words, this allows net interest income to remain elevated as interest rates fall.

In fact, Hargreaves Lansdown research suggests that Lloyds’ gross hedging income will exceed £5bn in 2025 alone. That’s almost double the figure earned in 2022.

My position

And this is why I’ve increased my position in Lloyds going into 2024. The stock could be poised to surge.

So could 60p be realised before the end of March? I have to say there’s no guarantee of that. But it’s certainly possible if we get more data to support the notion that inflation is falling.

And while it seems unlikely that the Bank of England will cut rates at the Monetary Policy Committee’s 1 February meeting, investors will be focusing on clues and narratives.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Has the Rolls-Royce share price peaked?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit £3, but is there more room to rally? Dr James Fox thinks this stock…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? I’d buy 11,627 shares of this stock to aim for £2,500 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 REIT is Stephen Wright’s top stock to buy in January. Here’s how he plans to build his…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

My top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP did this in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reviews his ISA and SIPP accounts to assess how his largest holdings performed last year. What's his takeaway?

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Marks & Spencer share price rose by 106% in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the exceptional performance of the Marks & Spencer share price over the past year, with a look…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

AI stocks boomed in 2023! What’s next for 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

The big investment story of 2023 was the rise of Nvidia as one of the leading AI stocks. Dr James…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use a £20,000 ISA to generate passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

Looking to build up some long-term passive income? I think 2024 might just be a great year to start, with…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could surge in 2024 if the Bank of England cuts rates

| Dr. James Fox

The Bank of England could cut interest rates in 2024. Here, Dr James Fox highlights a couple of UK shares…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Is ITM Power the best near-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ITM Power share price has been on a rollercoaster ride since 2020, but is the hydrogen specialist getting ready…

Read more »