Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 in excess savings? I’d buy 11,627 shares of this stock to aim for £2,500 in passive income

£10,000 in excess savings? I’d buy 11,627 shares of this stock to aim for £2,500 in passive income

A FTSE 250 REIT is Stephen Wright’s top stock to buy in January. Here’s how he plans to build his passive income portfolio over 20 years.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) is a stock I decided to buy earlier this week, so I’m putting my money where my mouth is with this one. I think it could be a great passive income investment.

The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a 7% dividend yield. I’m not expecting much in the way of growth, but at today’s prices, I don’t think it needs it.  

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Specialism vs. diversification

Different REITs own different types of property. Some, such as Alternative Income REIT, own a diverse collection of buildings and others, such as Shaftesbury Capital, focus on a specific area.

The downside to being diversified is that it takes a lot to have a competitive edge in all of these categories. And focusing on a particular geography can mean limited opportunities for growth.

I like Supermarket Income REIT’s approach here. The firm focuses on retail properties, allowing for specialisation, but has a national remit that offers some scope for acquisitions.

Risks

Growth is often a challenge for REITs – distributing 90% of their income as dividends means relatively little scope to reinvest. This is particularly pressing for Supermarket Income REIT.

The rise of Aldi and Lidl have forced incumbents to make their prices more competitive. And a common strategy has been to limit lease obligations by buying buildings outright.

Investors should therefore be mindful of the possibility of tenancies not being renewed and rental income falling as a result. But I think there’s enough that offsets this risk. 

Growth

Three things stand out to me. One is the way the fact that the company’s tenancy agreements have inflation-based uplifts built in, which should generate some rental growth.

A second is the time left on existing leases. With the majority of contracts having over 10 years to run, Supermarket Income REIT should get a good price from any properties tenants want to buy.

Third, the stock comes with a 7% dividend yield that is almost entirely covered by recurring rental income. As a result, I think the chances of this getting cut any time soon are very low.

7% yield

The average return from the FTSE 100 over the last 20 years has been just over 6.5% per year. And I think higher average interest rates going forward will mean these returns will be slightly lower.

A 7% dividend yield from a FTSE 250 stock that I think will be a reliable payer is therefore very attractive. That’s why I’ve been buying the stock earlier this week to add to my existing investment. 

Ideally, I’d like the stock to stay where it is for the foreseeable future. If it does, I expect to be able to keep buying more shares and reinvesting my dividends at the same rate. 

Passive income

At today’s prices, investing £10,000 in Supermarket Income REIT could get me 11,627 shares. And reinvesting the dividends each year at a 7% yield can have some powerful results.

Over 20 years, compounding £10,000 at 7% per year could result in a portfolio distributing £2,500 per year in dividends. I think that’s a perfectly good return.

I don’t have enough excess cash to make a £10,000 investment today. But I’ve been buying the stock for my portfolio and I intend to continue.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Supermarket Income REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Has the Rolls-Royce share price peaked?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit £3, but is there more room to rally? Dr James Fox thinks this stock…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

My top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP did this in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reviews his ISA and SIPP accounts to assess how his largest holdings performed last year. What's his takeaway?

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Marks & Spencer share price rose by 106% in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the exceptional performance of the Marks & Spencer share price over the past year, with a look…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

AI stocks boomed in 2023! What’s next for 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

The big investment story of 2023 was the rise of Nvidia as one of the leading AI stocks. Dr James…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use a £20,000 ISA to generate passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

Looking to build up some long-term passive income? I think 2024 might just be a great year to start, with…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could surge in 2024 if the Bank of England cuts rates

| Dr. James Fox

The Bank of England could cut interest rates in 2024. Here, Dr James Fox highlights a couple of UK shares…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Is ITM Power the best near-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ITM Power share price has been on a rollercoaster ride since 2020, but is the hydrogen specialist getting ready…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price hit 60p by the end of March?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price pushed upwards in December, but there's still plenty of value in it. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »