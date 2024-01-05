Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » I’d use this Warren Buffett method to try and double my wealth by 2034

I’d use this Warren Buffett method to try and double my wealth by 2034

Jon Smith shows how Warren Buffett has doubled his net worth over the past decade by using a particular investing principle.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite the sad recent death of his right-hand man Charlie Munger, investor Warren Buffett is still very active in the stock market. His decades of experience and profitable market returns have made him a legend. One of his key thoughts on growing wealth is one that I want to pinch to help accelerate my wealth going forward.

Listening to the great man

The idea centres around a quote from Buffett when he said that “if you don’t feel comfortable owning something for 10 years, then don’t own it for 10 minutes.”

He was primarily referring to owning a stock. It shows his timeframe when it comes to investing, namely to think about the long term. When it comes to picking a stock to buy, Buffett insists that I have to be happy to own it for a decade or more. If there’s some company-specific reason why I wouldn’t want to do this, it doesn’t make sense for me to buy it.

Buffett has used this method successfully when picking stocks over the years. When I look at his current portfolio, it includes stocks like Coca-Cola, American Express and Kraft Heinz. He has owned all of these for a long period of time. When I say a long period, consider the fact that he first bought Coca-Cola shares back in 1988!

Looking at his results

Owning stocks for a long time is great, but it only works if it really can have a positive impact on growing my wealth. To prove that in theory I could double my wealth over the next decade, I can look back at the impact it had on Buffett.

At the moment, his estimated net worth is $121.5bn. Roughly a decade ago, this figure sat at $58.5bn. I can do a similar exercise from earlier decades in his investing career and can find a similar result. So it’s clear that the method of holding sound stocks for a long time has paid off for him.

Of course, this doesn’t in any way guarantee that I can do the same for my wealth over the next decade. But it does make me confident that this method can work, and potentially is a better option than alternative investment strategies.

Putting it into practice

In terms of practical examples, I’m thinking of areas that should be doing well over the next decade. I’ve split them into two camps. On one hand there are the mature companies that have proven track records. This would include the likes of Shell, HSBC and BAE Systems (a FTSE 100 founding member!).

The other allocation would go to firms that I think could be the next big thing. This would be from sectors like artificial intelligence and renewable energy. Examples I like are Nvidia and SSE.

I don’t know if Buffett would buy these exact stocks. But I think he might broadly agree with the principle behind my thoughts of investing for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, HSBC Holdings, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing For Beginners

What are the best stocks to buy for a looming UK recession?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals two of his top stocks to buy to protect himself based on the potential arrival of a…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s what I think investors can expect from the stock market in 2024

| Charlie Keough

This Fool expects further volatility in the stock market in 2024. However, he's not worried. Instead, he's sticking to his…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price rose 5% in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price gained in 2023, yay! But it was only a bit, and the bank sector still looks…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing For Beginners

If I’d invested £1k in the FTSE 100 at inception, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the FTSE 100 turned 40 yesterday and so takes a look at what would have happened if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use Warren Buffett’s ‘million dollar’ rule to build wealth and try to get rich

| John Fieldsend

Here’s one of my favourite Warren Buffett quotes where he talks about how much he could earn with a smaller…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One number I think investors need to know before considering buying Tesco shares

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the number 27 is crucial for anyone thinking of buying Tesco shares. In his view, it’s what…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into lifelong passive income!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd target passive income for life by investing £20,000 in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 22, this FTSE 100 stock still looks like a brilliant bargain to me

| Stephen Wright

By FTSE 100 standards, Bunzl shares aren’t cheap. But Stephen Wright thinks the company compares favourably with some much more…

Read more »