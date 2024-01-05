Home » Investing Articles » 2024 could be another spectacular year for easyJet’s share price! Here’s why

2024 could be another spectacular year for easyJet’s share price! Here’s why

The easyJet share price looks dirt cheap on paper. Could this facilitate more impressive gains this year? And should I buy the FTSE 250 airline stock today?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Classic cyclical stocks like travel and leisure companies tend to underperform during tough economic periods. But easyJet (LSE:EZJ) has managed to defy the gloom, its share price rising almost 60% over the course of 2023.

The FTSE 250 company could be better placed than many of its industry peers. Its low-cost model is likely to make it more resilient than its more expensive rivals. In fact it could thrive in the new year as passengers switch down from costlier operators.

Another 59% share price rise in 2024 would take easyJet shares from current levels of 491.3p to 783p per share. Can the Luton airline do it? And should I add it to my UK shares portfolio?

Flying high

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Image: easyJet

The last year has shown us that peoples’ strong desire to travel following the pandemic is yet to cool down.

easyJet’s November trading update illustrated this fact again and underlined its impressive momentum heading into 2024. The flyer printed record pre-tax profits for the second half of the last financial year (to September), a result that helped it swing to a full-year profit of £455m from a £178m loss a year earlier.

Passenger numbers leapt 19% over the year, to 82.8m. And encouragingly bookings for both its airline and package holiday divisions were higher year on year at the end of the last financial period.

A cheap UK share

easyJet’s share price491.3p
12-month price movement+48%
Market cap£3.7bn
Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio8.5 times
Forward dividend yield2.6%
Dividend cover4.5 times

Despite its impressive recent trading record, easyJet shares still carry a rock-bottom valuation. Not only does it trade on a forward P/E ratio of below 10 times, it also trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.3.

This reflects analysts’ predictions that yearly earnings will soar 27% during the current financial year. Any reading under one indicates that a stock is undervalued.

Should I buy easyJet shares?

I think the easyJet share price could continue to rise in 2024, helped by a (likely) reduction in interest rates as the year progresses. But I’m not planning to buy the FTSE 250 firm for my portfolio.

I think its low valuation reflects the swathe of risks it continues to pose to investors. Tough economic conditions across Europe still pose considerable danger to the travel sector’s post-pandemic recovery. So does growing geopolitical tension (the business has recently axed flights to Israel).

Profits are also endangered by rapid cost increases (headline costs at the business leapt 22% last year). In particular, it is vulnerable to a sharp rise in fuel costs if instability in the Middle East pushes up oil prices.

Further strike action by cabin crew and airport staff is another constant threat to profits. And finally, I am concerned by a possible UK crackdown on ‘drip pricing,’ where the adding of extras (like additional luggage and seat selection) can significantly bump up traveller bills. Such auxiliary services are a big money spinner for airlines.

While there’s a lot to be impressed by at easyJet, I still think there are better shares for me to buy in 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares have fallen to 52-week lows. I think they’re dirt cheap!

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 shares are really struggling. But Paul Summers believes they now offer significant value to patient contrarian investors…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why 2024 could be the year to load up on FTSE 100 shares!

| Royston Wild

Will the FTSE index sink or swim in the new year? Here, our writer Royston Wild explains why he plans…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why JD Sports could be the hottest FTSE 100 dip buy after its share price collapse!

| Royston Wild

JD Sports' share price has slumped by double-digit percentages. Royston Wild explains why he plans to buy the FTSE 100…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could smash the market in 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 had a weak 2023, rising by only 3%. However, I see these two Footsie stocks as poised…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price rose 5% in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price gained in 2023, yay! But it was only a bit, and the bank sector still looks…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Looking for income stocks? This 5% yielding option could soar in 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Income stocks can be a great way to boost wealth. Our writer explains why this pick could help now, and…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Vodafone share price fell 19% in 2023!

| Charlie Carman

Last year proved to be a disappointing one for the Vodafone share price, but could the telecoms giant stage a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 101%, is Tesla now a horribly overvalued growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of the iconic EV maker doubled last year as the tech sector rebounded sharply. Has this left the growth…

Read more »