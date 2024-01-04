Home » Investing Articles » Looking for income stocks? This 5% yielding option could soar in 2024 and beyond!

Looking for income stocks? This 5% yielding option could soar in 2024 and beyond!

Income stocks can be a great way to boost wealth. Our writer explains why this pick could help now, and soar in the longer term too.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Redrow (LSE: RDW) is one of a number of income stocks on my radar at the start of this new year. It could help boost my portfolio today. Plus, with the talk of interest rates falling, sentiment, performance and payouts could be set to climb for the future too. Let’s dig deeper into Redrow shares.

Leading house builder

Redrow is one of the largest house builders in the UK and has over 50 years experience under its belt.

It must be noted that the housing and house building market has been volatile since macroeconomic issues began early last year. Soaring costs and higher interest rates have dampened both markets. Firms like Redrow have completed fewer properties and also sold less too.

As I write, Redrow shares are trading for 598p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 483p, which is a 23% increase over a 12-month period.

Current outlook and future prospects

Let’s start with Redrow’s most recent performance update. This came in the form of a full-year report posted in September for the year ended 2 July 2023. It made for decent reading despite the economic turbulence, in my opinion.

Revenue was pretty much at the same level as the year prior. Completions dropped by 5% but this was to be expected. The business still reported a decent profit, and paid a dividend. Crucially for me, it reported healthy cash generation. This is great to help during volatile times and maintain returns.

Speaking of returns, a dividend yield of 5% is attractive, especially as it looks well covered. However, it’s worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed. Redrow shares also look excellent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of seven.

Looking forward, Redrow – and other house builders – could be set to see some normality in the coming months and years. This is if interest and mortgage rates come down. The Bank of England did not increase the base rate in its last update, and some mortgage lenders are already cutting rates. With inflation also coming down, there could be an opportunity for completions, sales, performance, and payouts to rise in the medium to long-term.

Risks to bear in mind and my verdict

The biggest issue for me right now is the current macroeconomic malaise we find ourselves in. Despite positive signs, there are no concrete assurances of rates coming down, and inflation could yet creep back up. This could continue to hurt Redrow and its performance, which underpins returns.

The current cost-of-living crisis could also continue to hurt Redrow. Consumers are struggling with higher food and energy prices. Even if Redrow can complete more homes at a cheaper price, fewer buyers could hurt its performance and return levels.

Overall, I reckon the fact that demand for housing is outstripping supply by some distance is good news for Redrow. This could help performance and payouts in the longer term, although I’m aware there are some stormy waters to navigate first. From a passive income perspective, if I had some investable cash, I’d be willing to buy Redrow shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Redrow Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Vodafone share price fell 19% in 2023!

| Charlie Carman

Last year proved to be a disappointing one for the Vodafone share price, but could the telecoms giant stage a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 101%, is Tesla now a horribly overvalued growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of the iconic EV maker doubled last year as the tech sector rebounded sharply. Has this left the growth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

This 4.5% yielding defensive stock looks perfect for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking to boost her passive income, Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this real estate investment trust (REIT) as as a top…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

FTSE retail stocks take centre stage

| G A Chester

Get ready for a blizzard of Christmas trading updates from FTSE retailers! The January hullabaloo shouldn't be of too much…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing For Beginners

If I’d invested £1k in the FTSE 100 at inception, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the FTSE 100 turned 40 yesterday and so takes a look at what would have happened if…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Market Movers

Why the JD Sports share price is down 24% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp drop in the JD Sports share price today and explains both the reasons behind…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This 8.5%-yielding FTSE 250 dividend giant looks like a hidden gem to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 investment firm yields 8.5% and having been recently demoted from the FTSE 100 also looks undervalued compared…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Got a spare £1,000? I’d buy 28 shares of this FTSE 100 stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Investing £1,000 a month at a 6.5% annual return results in £1,000,000 after 30 years. Here’s how Stephen Wright would…

Read more »