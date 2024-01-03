Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock could be 50% undervalued vs Ferrari!

This FTSE 250 stock could be 50% undervalued vs Ferrari!

This FTSE 250 stock has outperformed the market in 2023, but it may still be undervalued. Dr James Fox takes a closer look.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aston Martin (LSE:AML) was among the best-performing stocks on the FTSE 250 in 2023. That’s despite the share price plummeting 45% from its midsummer peaks to end the year at around £2.27 a share.

So why do I think the stock could be undervalued? Let’s take a closer look.

Overcoming challenges

Guided by chairman Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin has ambitious plans to propel the iconic car brand to new heights.

Targeting £2bn in revenues and £500m in adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25, the company aims to increase annual car sales to 8,000 units, up from 6,412 in 2022.

Despite a Q3 hiccup and a revised volume forecast to 6,700 units for 2023, Aston Martin remains confident on achieving its objectives.

Management says it has adjusted production rates to meet projected demand for new models, including the DB12 orders.

Moreover, Aston Martin has recently disclosed its mid-term financial objectives for 2027/28. This includes a revenue milestone of £2.5bn and an EBITDA target of £800m during this period.

The company appears to be on the right track with several positive developments in production volume and, more importantly, margins.

The renewed focus on higher margin vehicles, including the DBX SUV and the Valkyrie hypercar, is central to this. Aston Martin is making 150 Valkyries, all of which have been sold — the cars are valued at $3m each.

Valuation

Analysts aren’t expecting Aston Martin to turn a profit until 2025. Thankfully, that’s not too far away. In the meantime, the board is focusing on ramping up production and reducing debt.

In the table below, I’ve highlighted the expected earnings per share (EPS) by the year, and created a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, where appropriate, based on the current share price.

202320242025
EPS-28.1p-7.78.7
P/EN.A.N.A.26.1

As we can see, based on the current share price, Aston Martin has a forward P/E of 26.1, based on its expected 2025 earnings. While that might not sound cheap, I’d expect this EPS growth to be sustained in positive numbers.

What makes this particularly interesting is that sector leader, Ferrari — which has excellent margins — trades at 49.1 times earnings. That’s almost double the forward P/E of Aston Martin.

Of course, Ferrari will likely have less debt today than Aston will in two years. Likewise, some may claim that Ferrari has better brand value.

Nonetheless, I’d expect Aston to experience stronger earnings growth from 2025 onwards. That’s partially because Aston has a lower starting point, but it’s also the case that Stroll has done a lot to refresh the luxury car maker.

This includes the movement towards everyday vehicles, notably the DBX, and entry of Aston Martin into Formula 1. The latter appears to be doing wonders for the brand in the US.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Aston Martin. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in January

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stock for Januaray, including two previous 'Ice' recommendations!

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 ‘triple-threat’ dividend shares I’d buy with a spare £1,000

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks dividend shares with growing revenues, declining share counts, and increasing distributions are great choices for investors.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Could I turn £10,000 into £1m by investing in Warren Buffett’s favourite stocks?

| James Beard

If I invested in Warren Buffett's top five stocks, I wonder whether it would be possible to turn £10,000 into…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 8% in a month! Is it too late to buy Rio Tinto shares?

| Mark Tovey

Rio Tinto shares look tempting, thanks to the company's strategic positioning as a producer of metals for the green revolution.…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’d build a second income to target a 20-year retirement date

| John Fieldsend

What might the process look like to start from scratch and build a second income that might allow me to…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £37,710 second income 

| Harvey Jones

If I had a lump sum at my disposl today, I'd try and turn it into a lifelong second income…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 stocks to consider buying for dividends before interest rates fall

| Dr. James Fox

When interest rates rise, share prices tend to push downwards. So could these be the stocks to buy for dividends…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £200 a month in these growth stocks and aim for a million!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks are those that are expected to exceed the average pace of growth in the coming year. Dr James…

Read more »