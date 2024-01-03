Home » Investing Articles » Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in January

Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in January

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stock for Januaray, including two previous ‘Ice’ recommendations!

The Motley Fool Staff
Latest posts by The Motley Fool Staff (see all)
Published
| More on:
Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every month, we ask our freelance writers to share their top ideas for dividend stocks to buy with you — here’s what they said for January!

[Just beginning your investing journey? Check out our guide on how to start investing in the UK.]

Anglo American

What it does: Anglo American produces a number of key commodities including copper, iron ore, steelmaking coal nickel and diamonds.

By Andrew Mackie. 2023 has been a year to forget for Anglo American (LSE: AAL) investors, of which I include myself. Capping off a miserable year was a third production downgrade in 18 months. This resulted in its share price witnessing its biggest one-day fall since the global financial crisis.

Although it has significantly underperformed its industry peers, I am not unduly perturbed. Its policy of paying out 40% of underlying earnings to shareholders, translates into a healthy 4.5% dividend yield. This has helped cushion the blow somewhat. But it’s the long-term growth story, which really attracts me.

Mega trends including decarbonisation, urbanisation and a growing consumer middle class will be the engine of growth for the mining industry. But with its highly diversified portfolio of assets, Anglo is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

I am particularly excited by the prospects for the electrification metal, copper. A recent International Energy Agency report stated that annual global investments in power grids are estimated to double by the end of the decade. This is in response to a surge in demand on the grid brought on from the likes of EVs and heat pumps.

Ironically, Anglo’s savage downgrade in copper production over the next two years highlight what a challenge meeting net zero targets will be.  The future for copper prices could not be rosier.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in Anglo American.

BAE Systems 

What it does: BAE Systems is a technology-led defence, aerospace and security company. Its business spans from intelligence gathering to cyber security. 

By Harshil Patel : BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) isn’t commonly thought of as a dividend stock. It currently offers a below-average 3% dividend yield.  

But there’s more to dividend stocks than just their yield. For instance, BAE has a long history of consistently raising its payout. Its annual dividend has almost tripled over the past 20 years from 9.2p to 27p more recently. 

Patient investors that held the shares since then now enjoy a 17% yield on the price they paid.  

In addition, earnings have grown over time too. This has resulted in a long-term average annual return of 12% a year including dividends. 

Looking ahead, BAE offers long-term sales visibility, strong cash conversion and a double-digit return on capital employed.  

Due to the nature of the business, it’s subject to geopolitical uncertainties. That said, it has a range of business areas. It’s also likely to innovate and leverage its technology to continue growing over the coming years.  

Overall, I’d describe it as a quality dividend stock with growth potential. 

Harshil Patel does not own shares in BAE Systems. 

HSBC

What it does: HSBC is one of the world’s largest banks serving nearly 40m customers in over 60 countries.

By Charlie Keough. 2023 was an impressive year for HSBC (LSE:HSBA) shares. During that time, they considerably outperformed the FTSE 100.

One of HSBC’s main selling points is its substantial yield. As I write, this sits at 5.3%. In 2023, the bank also looked to give back to shareholders, including share buybacks totalling $7bn.

On top of that, the stock looks cheap. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8, I think investors could be undervaluing it.

The exposure the firm has to Asia could hamper it in the near term. The Chinese proper market has taken a wobble recently. Ongoing geopolitical tensions are also a risk.

Nonetheless, I see its focus on Asia paying dividends in the long run. So does HSBC, evident from the $6bn that it’s set aside to invest in the region. With its attractive valuation and meaty yield, I think HSBC stock offers large potential.

Charlie Keough does not own shares in HSBC.

What it does: Legal & General provides retirement and insurance services. The group has more than £1tn of assets under management.

By Roland Head. I recently added to my Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) holding, making it one of the largest positions in my portfolio. I think this FTSE 100 stock is attractively valued as we head into 2024.

In my view, the company’s large-scale business model and track record of strong cash generation suggests that the shares are probably cheap at current levels. I expect the 8%+ dividend yield to remain safe and continue to rise, although slowly.

Of course, a large financial services business like this could suffer disruption if the world suffers another financial crisis. I can’t be sure. But Legal & General has been trading successfully for more than 180 years. It’s handled problems before.

The shares are currently trading on around nine times 2024 forecast earnings, with a prospective dividend yield of about 8.5%. I reckon Legal & General is one of the best income opportunities in today’s market.

Roland Head owns shares in Legal & General Group.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 ‘triple-threat’ dividend shares I’d buy with a spare £1,000

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks dividend shares with growing revenues, declining share counts, and increasing distributions are great choices for investors.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Could I turn £10,000 into £1m by investing in Warren Buffett’s favourite stocks?

| James Beard

If I invested in Warren Buffett's top five stocks, I wonder whether it would be possible to turn £10,000 into…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 8% in a month! Is it too late to buy Rio Tinto shares?

| Mark Tovey

Rio Tinto shares look tempting, thanks to the company's strategic positioning as a producer of metals for the green revolution.…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’d build a second income to target a 20-year retirement date

| John Fieldsend

What might the process look like to start from scratch and build a second income that might allow me to…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £37,710 second income 

| Harvey Jones

If I had a lump sum at my disposl today, I'd try and turn it into a lifelong second income…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 stocks to consider buying for dividends before interest rates fall

| Dr. James Fox

When interest rates rise, share prices tend to push downwards. So could these be the stocks to buy for dividends…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £200 a month in these growth stocks and aim for a million!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks are those that are expected to exceed the average pace of growth in the coming year. Dr James…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock could be 50% undervalued vs Ferrari!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock has outperformed the market in 2023, but it may still be undervalued. Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »