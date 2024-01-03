Home » Investing Articles » 2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Ashtead Group share price. Here’s why!

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Ashtead Group share price. Here’s why!

Ashtead’s share price rose last year despite difficult trading conditions. And I expect it to soar in the new year as the Fed likely starts cutting rates.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rental equipment supplier Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) has seen its share price rocket an impressive 619% during the past decade. A combination of solid capital gains — combined with a commitment to steady dividend growth — made it the best-performing of any UK share during the 2010s.

The FTSE 100 company’s return on investment grew at a whopping compound annual growth rate of 43% between 2010 and 2019, according to Refinitiv. And it got the current decade off to a flyer when its shares hit a record peak around £64.50 in late 2021.

Ashtead’s share price has settled back since then and was last at £54.62. I think 2024 could be the year it springs higher again, and I’m thinking of increasing my own stake in the business. Here’s why.

Rate cuts coming

Ashtead’s fortunes are highly sensitive to conditions in the broader economy. It rents out hardware to a variety of industries, though it still makes most of its profits from the highly cyclical construction sector.

Business has been slower of late, and more recently Ashtead took the rare step of reducing its earnings forecasts. But the Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting rates in the new year, which should in turn help Ashtead pick up fresh momentum.

In fact, given the pace at which inflation is falling in the firm’s core US marketplace, I think economy-boosting rate cuts could come in sooner (and harder) than the market is currently expecting, providing Ashtead’s bottom line with a surprising boost.

Acquisition thirst

The continuation of Ashtead’s highly successful acquisition strategy could also deliver impressive, share-price-boosting results in the months ahead.

Bolt-on buys to increase its market share has underpinned its excellent earnings history of the past decade. And it made another 16 acquisitions at a cost of $705m during April-October to help keep this record going.

Pleasingly, Ashtead has a solid balance sheet it can use to continue its M&A strategy too and increase its US market share from last year’s 13%.

A top value stock to buy?

Market competition is fierce across its territories. And this will remain a threat in the new year. Yet on balance, I think the rental giant is a top buy for the new year. And especially at current prices.

Firstly, the FTSE 100 firm price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.5 times for this financial year (to April 2024). Not only do I think this represents solid value based on its strong growth record, City predictions expect earnings will rebound 16% next year to see the multiple topple to just 15 times.

On top of this, the 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets have calculated a median price target of £60.31 per share. Thats a 10.4% premium on current levels, according to data from the Financial Times.

Ashtead has a proud history of delivering forecast-beating financial results. I expect this trend to resume in 2024 which, in turn, could give its share price a massive lift.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

FIRE movement 2024: 3 steps to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers three simple investment principles from the FIRE movement he thinks make sense for many investors.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 22, this FTSE 100 stock still looks like a brilliant bargain to me

| Stephen Wright

By FTSE 100 standards, Bunzl shares aren’t cheap. But Stephen Wright thinks the company compares favourably with some much more…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Unilever share price fell 9% in 2023?

| Stephen Wright

The Unilever share price dropped last year even as the FTSE 100 climbed. But Stephen Wright thinks the firm has…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

3 savvy investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA come many investment options. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three areas of the market he’s…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I could buy 3 cheap shares for January, it would be these!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith identifies several cheap shares from around the world he believes warrant closer investor attention right now.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.6% yield but down 18%! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This insurance firm pays one of the highest dividends in the FTSE 100 and recently upgraded its cash generation targets…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Glencore share price fell 13% in 2023

| Andrew Mackie

The Glencore share price may have had a disappointing 2023, but Andrew Mackie remains very excited about the stock's long-term…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

2 income stocks that have been growing dividends since I was in school

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at two admirable income stocks with a track record of least 20 years of consecutive…

Read more »