Home » Investing Articles » With no savings in 2024, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to build wealth

With no savings in 2024, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to build wealth

Building wealth with no existing savings may feel like an impossible task, but it’s not. Dr James Fox explains how Warren Buffett can guide us.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett stands out as one of history’s most accomplished investors, having built a net worth in excess of $120bn.

Since 1970, he has led Berkshire Hathaway, an American multinational conglomerate holding company, that now boasts a valuation of $777bn.

And thankfully, Buffett has share many nuggets of wisdom with investors over the years. So what are his golden rules and how can they help me turn an empty portfolio into a thriving one?

Start saving

If I’m going to start investing, I’m going to need to begin putting some money aside. It doesn’t matter that I may not have any savings, but I can put some of my salary aside to fuel my financial goals. Some investing platforms could allow me to do this with just £50 a month, or less.

Don’t lose money

Buffett’s “don’t lose money” mantra highlights the disproportionate impact of losses on investment goals.

If I invest poorly and lose 50%, I need a 100% gain to recover. That’s a very important lesson to remember and it should shape my investment decision process.

This emphasis on capital preservation stems from the asymmetric nature of gains and losses.

Buffett’s strategy prioritises safeguarding capital to minimise the challenging task of recovering from substantial declines.

The margin of safety

Buffett’s investment strategy involves a margin-of-safety approach. This means finding a significant gap between the market’s valuation of a company and my own valuation, providing a cushion against market fluctuations.

In order to find my own margin of safety, I should undertake research into a company’s intrinsic value, evaluating its fundamentals and potential risks.

Finding value

There are plenty of ways to value a company. There are simple methods that include the use metrics such as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio or my personal favourite, the price/earnings-to-growth.

By comparing the P/E ratio with peers, I can develop an idea as to whether a stock is cheap for its sector.

However, most metrics, on their own at least, don’t give us a complete picture. By using a combination I can gain a more complete understanding of a company’s current worth relative to its peers.

Another method is using a discounted cash flow model. This requires me to forecast how much cash flow a company will have over a set period and then offset that against the value of time. Thankfully, there are online resources to help me with this.

Let it compound

Compounding, a cornerstone of Buffett’s strategy, is the process of reinvesting earnings to generate additional returns over time. The so-called ‘Oracle of Omaha’ recognises its transformative power, often calling it the eighth wonder of the world.

The exponential growth potential of compounding underscores the importance of starting early and maintaining a disciplined, buy-and-hold investment approach for enduring financial success.

So what could this mean for £50 a month? Well, over the course of his career, Buffett has generated annual returns averaging roughly 22%, an incredible record that approximately doubles the S&P 500.

But let’s take a still-ambitious, but more achievable, 12% annualised return. Here’s how my wealth could grow.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 14 shares of this FTSE 250 stock each week to target £1,000 in passive income!

| Royston Wild

Hargreaves Lansdown's plummeting share price has caught our writer's attention. Here's why it's one of his favourite FTSE 250 dividend…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

These FTSE shares could soar if interest rates fall

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how some FTSE stocks could possibly outperform the market in 2024 should we see interest rate cuts…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up 249%, what’s next for Nvidia stock in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock surged in 2023 with the company's GPUs being central to the AI revolution. Dr James Fox explores what's…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Tesla share price rocketed 130% in 2023

| Paul Summers

The Tesla share price more than doubled in 2023. Paul Summers takes a closer look at why and asks whether…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

8.5% yield! I’d buy 30 shares of this top-value stock a week to target £1,000 in passive income

| Royston Wild

This Dividend Aristocrat is tipped to continue raising payouts in the New Year. Here's why Royston Wild thinks it's one…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Best AIM stocks to consider buying in January

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy in January, featuring a Share Advisor 'Fire' rec…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

9.9% dividend yield! Is Direct Line the best dividend stock to buy in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields on Direct Line shares smash the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 averages. Is it the ultimate passive income…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in January?

| Harvey Jones

After a rally, often there can be a stock market crash. There are plenty of reasons to be worried about…

Read more »