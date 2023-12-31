Home » Investing Articles » Could buying Barclays shares be like swapping 50p coins for pounds?

Could buying Barclays shares be like swapping 50p coins for pounds?

The price of Barclays shares makes it look like the bank is in serious long-term trouble, at a time when dividend forecasts are buoyant.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market doesn’t have a half-price sale in January. But Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares sure make it look like it does to me.

They’re a bit below break-even in the past five years. But since a recent peak in early 2022, the share price has fallen more than 30%.

Earnings and dividends

At a time when the bank’s profit outlook was bleak, and the dividend was under pressure, it might make sense. But that’s not the case.

Earnings look flat this year. But forecasts show rises for the next two years. And the mooted earnings would be enough to cover the dividends more than three times over.

Talking about dividends, the forecast yield for 2023 is 5.3%. And again, it looks set to rise. It could top 7% by 2025, if the analysts are right.

Super low value

Does this sound like a stock that deserves to be valued at only around a third of the long-term average for FTSE 100 stocks?

Looking at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the index has been up around 15 on average. Right now, with today’s inflation and interest rates, it’s down about 11.

That means that, if we buy a mixed bag of Footsie shares, on average it should take about 11 years for the companies to earn back the prices we paid.

What about Barclays? Well, its P/E is down at only five. And dropping further based on forecasts.

Half-price

Do I really believe the stock is priced at only half its true valuation? And that every 50p invested in Barclays now could soon turn into £1?

On the basis of the P/E, I think it might indeed be that cheap.

Barclays shares look extra cheap on another measure too. The stock’s price-to-book ratio is down at 0.4, and dropping even lower on forecasts.

It means a share now costs less than half the value of the assets it represents.

Am I wrong?

Before I get too excited, I need to look at why I could be wrong. It’s all about base rates and bad debts.

High interest rates can boost a bank’s lending margins. But that’s no good if borrowers can’t afford to pay, and they default on their loans.

In the first nine months of the year, the bank has set aside impairments of £1.3bn to cover credit risk, and that’s a good bit of cash.

And it does seem like the City doesn’t expect Barclays to make good returns on its equity.

Screaming buy?

So there are good reasons why a bank like Barclays should be lowly valued right now. And, unlike the other UK high street banks, Barclays faces international investment banking risk too.

But I really do think today’s valuation is just too low. And when interest rates start to drop, we could see a big change.

I just hope the shares stay this cheap until I have my next bit of investment cash ready. Barclays is top of my want list for 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

Cash savings vs the stock market: what’s the best option for my money in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings accounts are paying decent levels of interest right now. But looking ahead, are they a better option than the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These are the highest yield income stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

There are lots of FTSE income stocks with high yields at the moment. There's more to it than that, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 hit 9,000 for the first time in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 looks good value right now. With inflation and interest rates expected to fall, I think 2024 could…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’d avoid

| Stephen Wright

After a mixed year for the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks there are buying opportunities ahead in 2024 – but…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I think could be winners in 2024!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to start 2024 strong. As such, he's targeting these two UK shares he thinks could excel. Here…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These are the lowest P/E value stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

On this measure, it looks like the big FTSE banks could be the best value stocks to buy now. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 225% in a year but a P/E of 152! Will the Rolls-Royce share price crash in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Rolls-Royce share price smashed the FTSE 100 in 2023 and made investors rich. Yet I suspect the next 12…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One FTSE 250 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’m avoiding

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that strong fundamentals will drive performance in 2024. What does that mean in terms of FTSE 250…

Read more »