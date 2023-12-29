Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2024

Investing money in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a very effective way of building wealth. These accounts allow access to a wide range of investments and all gains and income generated are tax-free.

Of course, the big challenge is working out where to invest. With that in mind, here’s how I’d invest £20k in an ISA for 2024 (and beyond).

Tech stocks

I’m a massive technology bull. The way I see it, the world is only going to become more digital in the years ahead.

Cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), online shopping, mobile payments, digital advertising… these industries are only going to get bigger, in my view.

So if I was investing for 2024, I’d want plenty of exposure to companies that operate in these areas such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, and Nvidia.

That said, these stocks all shot up in 2023. So I’d want exposure to other areas of the stock market as well next year.

This year, it was all about tech. Next year, I think there’s a good chance the global stock market rally will broaden (assuming that the global economy doesn’t deteriorate dramatically).

Healthcare stocks

One sector I think could do well in 2024 is Healthcare. It’s underperformed in 2023, but the industry’s fundamentals remain very strong, thanks to the world’s ageing population.

Healthcare is also quite ‘defensive’ in nature, which is a valuable attribute right now given the high level of economic uncertainty we’re facing.

To get more exposure here I’ve recently been topping up my holding in the Schroders Global Healthcare fund. This provides exposure to a wide range of top healthcare stocks.

I’ve also been buying some beaten-up healthcare shares such as UK joint replacement specialist Smith & Nephew and US heart valve company Edwards Lifesciences.

Small-caps

Another area of the market I’d want some exposure to in 2024 is smaller companies, or small-caps.

This area of the market has been smashed recently. The reason? Smaller companies are typically impacted negatively by rising interest rates.

If rates start to come down in 2024, I think small-cap stocks could stage a major rebound (many have already started moving in advance).

I’ve been topping up some holdings here recently in preparation for a rally. I think there are some really attractive opportunities in the UK small-cap space at present.

A diversified portfolio

So ultimately, if I was investing £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2024, I’d be looking to build a diversified portfolio.

I’d have plenty of exposure to tech given the direction the world is heading in but I’d also have exposure to other areas of the market for diversification.

I think this approach should give me a good chance of success.

