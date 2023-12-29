Home » Investing Articles » 6 reasons why the FTSE 100 could rally in 2024

6 reasons why the FTSE 100 could rally in 2024

Jon Smith offers some of the top reasons why he believes the FTSE 100 could bounce back in 2024, ranging from his thoughts on oil to property.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With just a few days to go before we reach 2024, it’s worth thinking about the potential reasons why next year could be a strong one for the FTSE 100 and the stock market in general. This isn’t just to have an optimistic viewpoint. Rather, there are many reasons that could support a rally in the market next year.

Lower interest rates

The big one would be if we see interest rates fall. One way this would help stocks is due to the lower opportunity from investing. When interest rates are above 5%, some might say: why not just stick with a Cash ISA?

Yet if rates drop (say, to 3%), then stocks with generous dividend yields or growth options with high potential look a lot more appealing.

Lower borrowing costs

This ties in with having interest rates fall. From a corporate standpoint, lower rates would ease pressure on issuing new debt.

The ease in borrowing would also benefit retailers and other firms that face the public. With consumers also benefitting from lower borrowing costs on loans, discretionary spending could increase.

A resurgent property sector

The FTSE 100 is home to some of the largest UK homebuilders. If interest rates fall (or at least don’t rise anymore) then I’d expect this sector to outperform.

This is because mortgage rates should track lower, allowing home ownership to become more affordable, especially for first-time buyers. For homebuilders that have forward looking order books, higher demand will provide more certainty of revenue for the medium term. This should make the stocks appealing for longer-term investors.

A rally in oil and gas

The latest meeting of oil governing body OPEC saw another cut in output from the committee. When you add this to the mix of continued geopolitical uncertainty with the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine, I think the oil price likely moves higher in 2024.

Some of the largest weighted stocks in the FTSE 100 are commodity companies, such as Shell, BP and Glencore. So if oil does jump then these stocks should also follow suit.

Avoiding a global recession

The US economy grew by 5.2% in Q3, beating expectations so it now looks unlikely it will go into a recession next year. As for the UK, the 0.6% Q3 figure wasn’t amazing, but it certainly wasn’t negative.

If these numbers continue to stay above 0%, then I think the stock market could rally as investor sentiment will improve. If concern about negative growth eases, it should act to spur the market higher.

Pro-business politics

With the UK general election next year, we might think that things will be anything but stable.

We’ll have to wait and see closer to the time, but in the past we’ve seen the stock market jump if the most pro-business/pro-growth party gets into power. This would bode well for businesses, as red tape could be cut along with other measures.

Of course, I can’t guarantee that the above market-positive events will happen. The market might fall if the inverse occurs, such as a global recession or higher interest rates. Yet on balance, I feel my reasoning is broadly sound.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here are some of the best dividend forecasts I’ve seen for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two income stocks that have attractive dividend forecasts for the coming year, thanks to a strong…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 15,625 shares of this FTSE dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE stock is out of favour but I think it’s worth considering for passive income and the recovery potential…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

A magnificent 9.56% yield! I think this is one of the best stocks to buy for income in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm seeking the best stocks to buy in January. I want income, but growth would be good too and this…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d buy for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at two intriguing and yet under-the-radar growth stocks that could deliver huge long-term returns.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

UK shares are among the cheapest in the world! I’m buying all I can before the next bull market

| Harvey Jones

2023 has been a disappointing year for UK shares but the FTSE 100 is stirring into life and I'm getting…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was investing money in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2024, he’d allocate capital to several different…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rally in January 2024?

| Kevin Godbold

Could the 'January Effect' cause the stock market to rally and foretell a bull market for 2024 like many commentators…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

6% yield and P/E of just 8.42! This income stock is up 35% but still looks cheap

| Harvey Jones

This income stock still seems good value despite its recent share price spike. But I'm wondering whether the headline yield…

Read more »