Home » Investing Articles » Will Vodafone shares reach £1.50 in 2024?

Will Vodafone shares reach £1.50 in 2024?

Our writer thinks there’s an outside chance that Vodafone shares will reach 150p before the end of 2024. But the company will need to communicate better.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares are to reach £1.50 in 2024, they will have to more than double from their current level. Although it’s unusual for big companies to see such large swings in their share prices over a short period, it has happened before.

Both Rolls-Royce and Marks and Spencer achieved the feat in 2023. However, both these companies are enjoying increased revenue and earnings.

In contrast — a bit like its network coverage where I live — Vodafone’s performance is patchy.

MetricFY22 (actual)FY23 (actual)FY24 (forecast)FY25 (forecast)
Group revenue (€m)45,58045,70643,53842,481
Adjusted profit before tax (€m)5,1994,7453,5854,035
FY = financial year to 31 March / actual data taken from company reports / forecasts are the average of 10 analysts covering the stock

But if its shares are to break through the 150p-barrier, I think there are three things that need to change. And, ironically for a company in the telecoms industry, all require better communication.

Ringing the changes

Firstly, the directors need to be clearer about what the future structure of the group will look like. And — most importantly — what it means from a financial perspective.

The company has agreed to sell its business in Spain. And it’s considering a deal to merge its operations in Italy. It’s also announced plans to combine its UK arm with Three.

But as a shareholder, I’m unclear how these changes are going to impact the bottom line.

Shareholder returns

Secondly, I think it needs to have a more transparent dividend policy. There’s been plenty of speculation that it’s going to be cut. And the stock’s high yield suggests the market has already priced this in.

But many large companies avoid this unhelpful speculation by publishing unambiguous policies. These state what proportion of earnings, net assets, or surplus cash they will seek to return to shareholders by way of dividends.

However, Vodafone is silent on the issue, which I believe is holding back the share price.

Personally, with the impending sale of some of its assets, I think it will have sufficient cash to maintain its current dividend throughout 2024.

Improve the balance sheet

Finally, it needs to explain how it plans to tackle its debt problem. I’m sure some of the cash realised from the planned deals will help reduce the burden.

But, at 30 September 2023, its net debt was €36.2bn — nearly 80% of its annual revenue.

2024 outlook

If these three issues can be addressed satisfactorily, I think investors will view the company’s prospects more positively. This might then lead to a re-rating of its stock resulting in the telecoms giant being valued more in line with its peers.

The company’s market cap is currently around £17.5bn. If the 2024 profit forecast proves to be correct, this means the stock has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7.

However, according to Yahoo Finance, this lags behind the ratios of the three most valuable telecoms companies in Europe — Deutsche Telekom (11.6), Orange (9.5), and Swisscom (14.6).

If Vodafone were to achieve the average of these three valuations (11.9), its share price would be worth 110% more, bringing it very close to 150p.

Although this price target might seem ambitious, it wasn’t that long ago — just before Covid-19 started to take hold in February 2020 — that Vodafone’s shares were at this level.

And with some better communication and a clearer vision for the future direction of the company, I think there’s a small chance that its share price could return to its pre-pandemic value in 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in an ISA or SIPP for the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was investing for half a decade within a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP, he’d want a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is 2023 as good as it gets for the Tesco share price?

| Stephen Wright

Analysts at J.P. Morgan think that disinflationary forces mean the Tesco share price might be at a cyclical high. But…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I tipped this dividend growth stock to soar in 2023 and it’s up 50%. Now I have a problem

| Harvey Jones

Last Christmas I fell for this top FTSE 250 growth stock but failed to seal the deal. I'm kicking myself.…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Below 50p, is the Lloyds share price the FTSE 100 bargain of the year?

| Stephen Wright

Which share price represents the best bargain in the FTSE 100? Lloyds is an obvious choice, but Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why Barclays and Lloyds shares are my 2 top FTSE 100 buys for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Will I take too much risk if I buy Barclays stock, and then also top up on my Lloyds shares?…

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced this income stock is the best 6%-yielder on the FTSE 100

| James Beard

Our writer explains why this high-yielding income stock, with its strong balance sheet and conservative management, is his FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d buy 96 shares of this FTSE 250 stock weekly to target £1,000 in passive income

| Mark Tovey

This FTSE 250 stock has increased its dividend payout for 27 years on the trot. I'd buy shares consistently to…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Aiming to get richer in 2024? I’d buy cheap UK shares in January

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The recent stock market correction has provided brave investors with a rare and potentially lucrative opportunity to snap up discounted…

Read more »