Home » Investing Articles » Here are two key stock market lessons from 2023

Here are two key stock market lessons from 2023

Well, it’s almost another year, and another time to think about what we should have learned from the stock market in the past 12 months.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published

Image source: Britvic

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve just been looking over an interesting bit of stock market research from investment platform AJ Bell, and the lessons its analysts take from it.

But here I want to offer my own thoughts on what the past year has taught me so far.

There’s one contrast that really does strike me. Capital returns from the FTSE 100 in 2023, up to 18 December, came to 6.5%.

That’s fairly close to the index’s long-term average, maybe held back a bit by inflation and interest rates.

US soaring higher

But over in the US, the S&P 500 has gained 25.5% in the same timescale. And the Nasdaq is up 42.4%.

I take my first lesson from that, and it’s not what some might think. Do I deduce that US stock markets are a better place to invest? If we want high-tech growth, probably yes.

But for long-term dividend investors like me, this puts the UK market on top every time. I want share prices to stay low, with stocks on lower valuations, so I can nail down even better long-term dividend income.

Stock market crash?

I keep seeing headlines shouting about a new stock market crash in 2024. But it’s all US commentators, talking about an overheating S&P. I feel a lot safer here with our cooler Footsie.

The report also suggests that it can be tempting to see the 2021-22 period as an aberration, as we bounced back from the Covid pandemic. And that things are starting to get back to normal.

I think that might be right, but it brings me to another lesson I take from the year.

Things change, every year

I’d say every year is an aberration, in its own way. Nothing is ever exactly the same. Something is always different — maybe a bit, maybe a lot.

Trying to adjust to changing conditions can turn a sensible long-term investor into a reckless short-term trader. Well, maybe I exaggerate, but I hope readers know what I mean.

If I chop and change, and try to micro-adjust my strategy to follow fads and fashion, I’m going to waste a lot of time. And probably a good bit of money in charges, buying and selling things when I shouldn’t.

My overall take

So that’s two lessons really, but they combine into one general approach. It’s summed up by Warren Buffett’s famous idea: “If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.

Imagine we’d set up a Stocks and Shares ISA a decade years ago, and arranged regular stock purchases. And then we went off on a deep space mission (or something) for 10 years.

We get back, have no idea of what happened in the world in the time we were away, and check our ISA.

And if we managed to match the average over the period, we find our pot has grown by 9.6% per year. Wouldn’t we be happy with that? I know I would.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Can these 2 red-hot FTSE growth stocks smash the market again in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

I'm seeking top FTSE 100 growth stocks that can lift my portfolio to new levels in 2024. These two are…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Could the Barclays share price hit £2 in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays share price has leapt by 20% since slumping to its 2023 low in October. I'm optimistic that shareholders…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

Passive income? No, I’m relentlessly compounding equity

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer thinks wanting to earn passive income is tempting. Yet, he thinks the wiser approach is building up equity…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! Could Imperial Brands be a great FTSE 100 value pick for 2024?​

| Mark Tovey

Imperial Brands offers a chunky dividend yield, but is it all smoke and mirrors? Our writer weighs up adding this…

Read more »

The numbers '2033' on a plain background
Investing Articles

2 top dividend shares I’d buy now and forget about

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks for dividend shares to buy with a good track record of payments and a bright future for…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

2 brilliant picks I’d love to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for dividend and share price growth from my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024, and these two FTSE…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to build it into passive income of £28,458 a year

| Harvey Jones

Building a passive income from stocks and shares is the work of a lifetime, but it's proving one of the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What will 2024 have in store for the BT share price?

| Charlie Keough

After a slow start, the BT share price has turned around its fortunes. Here, this Fool explores if the stock…

Read more »