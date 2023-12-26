Home » Investing Articles » Will Rolls-Royce shares FINALLY deliver a dividend in 2024?

Will Rolls-Royce shares FINALLY deliver a dividend in 2024?

Rolls-Royce shares are predicted to start paying dividends again next year! But the path is littered with obstacles, as Royston Wild explains.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Long-term owners of Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares haven’t received a dividend since before the Covid-19 crisis began in 2020. But City analysts believe all this could be about to change.

What’s more, they expect the FTSE 100 stock to deliver rapid dividend growth once it starts supplying passive income again.

The engineer isn’t tipped to pay any cash rewards in 2023 as balance sheet repairs roll on (there may also be loan-related restrictions that prevent it from paying a dividend for this year).

However, Rolls shares are finally expected to provide dividend income from next year, as the table below shows.

YearDividend per share (f)Dividend yield
20242.52p0.9%
20252.86p1.3%

But how realistic are current dividend forecasts?

Robust recovery

A recovery in the global airline sector has driven profits growth at the engineer of late. Rolls makes almost half of its total sales from the servicing of large engines on long-haul aircraft, so continued strength here is essential for future dividends.

Encouragingly City analysts expect Rolls-Royce’s bottom line to continue rising beyond this year. Annual earnings growth of 29% and 27% isarecurrently tipped for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Such bullishness is perhaps no surprise as major airlines continue to report robust trading. For instance, Delta Air Lines — the world’s biggest operator by revenues — recently reported record Thanksgiving revenues and advised of “very, very strong” Christmas bookings.

Mixed picture

Rolls-Royce’s outlook is further helped by impressive restructuring under new chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic. Indeed, it announced plans to reduce costs by another £400m-£500m just last month.

All of this means that expected profits comfortably cover the dividends that City brokers have forecast. Dividend cover sits at 5 times for 2024 and 4.1 times for 2025. A reading above 2 times provides investors with a wide margin of safety.

That said, dividends can never be guaranteed for any UK share. And there are some significant headwinds that could still throw the dividend forecasts for Rolls shares wildly off course.

One is a sudden, unexpected slump in air travel. While the industry appears in rude health today, a sharp slowdown in the global economy could play havoc with passenger demand and leave Rolls’ profits recovery in tatters.

Should I buy the shares?

It’s also important to remember that the company also still has large financial liabilities (net debt was £2.8bn as of June, much of which is due in 2024 and 2025). Worsening trading conditions would compromise its ability to do this.

And Rolls-Royce is laser-focused on continuing to mend its balance sheet too, even if this comes at the expense of dividends. In November it reiterated plans to only start paying dividends again “once we have strengthened the balance sheet”.

It added too that “we will optimise between shareholder distributions and further investing in the business” beyond that point. This could be a major constraint on dividends given how capital intensive Rolls’ operations are.

The firm’s recovery from the pandemic has been very impressive. But I still have major doubts about future profits, its balance sheet and the level of future dividends. For this reason I’m happy to buy other FTSE 100 stocks for 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How to target a £16,539 second income with just £5 a day

| Harshil Patel

Long-term dividend investing can produce a reliable second income. Our writer considers a plan to reach a generous five-figure goal.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Yields up to 7.6%! 4 dividend stocks for investors to consider buying in 2024

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks these UK income shares could be excellent stocks to buy for investors seeking market-beating passive income.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! I’d buy 4 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to target £1,000 in passive income

| Royston Wild

Forget about high-yielding FTSE 100 banks like Lloyds for a second! Royston Wild thinks this FTSE 100 dividend stock could…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

10.3% dividend yield! I’d buy 20 shares of this FTSE 100 stock a week to target £2,000 in passive income

| Royston Wild

The FTSE is loaded with exceptional dividend-paying stocks that investors can use to build a second income. Here’s one that…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I think could be bargain buys before 2024!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies two cheap defensive shares in the FTSE 100 index that have been battered this year but that…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start with £1,000 and target a second income worth £18,903!

| Dr. James Fox

A second income can be the holy grail of investing. Dr James Fox explains how he'd kick things off with…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £32,371 in yearly passive income following Warren Buffett

| Ben McPoland

Dropshipping is often lauded as a great side hustle. Here’s why this Fool would rather follow Warren Buffett and invest…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 compelling passive income investments to consider for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market can be a great source of passive income. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three cash flow-producing investments he…

Read more »