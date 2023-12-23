Home » Investing Articles » Where will the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2024?

Where will the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2024?

After seeing the Rolls-Royce share price soar 200% in 2023, I can’t be the only one scratching my head and wondering where it goes next.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nobody can have failed to notice the Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) share price trebling in 2023.

I thought we might get some sort of recovery. But never did I dream we’d see such a massive change of heart from investors.

It does bring up something I’ve often had trouble with. That’s working out whether growth stocks are good value, and where they might go next.

Valuation

So let’s start with a look at basic price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations. At the moment, broker forecasts put Rolls-Royce shares on a P/E for the full year of 36.

That looks high on the face of it. But in a turnaround year, from a loss recorded last year, it might not mean that much.

It depends on how the next few years go. And on that score, the analysts see rising earnings and very strong cash flow growth. It could even be enough to pay a 1.2% dividend by 2025.

It would still leave the stock on a P/E of about 20 by then though.

Buy consensus

Now I don’t pay much attention to the City’s buy/sell consensus or share price targets. At least, not as guides to whether I should buy the shares.

But they can give me a few things to play with, in a game of ‘what if’?

Even with today’s bullish valuation, there still seems to be a fairly strong buy consensus out there. Well, that was last time it was updated, at least.

The P/E and dividend forecasts are based on the current share price. And they’ll change if the share price moves.

Future valuations

I’m writing this a few days in advance, what with the Christmas hols and all that. As I write, Rolls-Royce shares are at 290p. And in the past few weeks, I’ve seen brokers with price targets of between 310p and 400p.

Those might not mean much. But I think its worth having a look at what they might do to the forecasts.

Here’s what I get, at the share price at the time of writing, and at each end of that target range:

Share price290p310p400p
P/E 2023363850
P/E 2024272937
P/E 2025202128
Div yield 20230.1%0.1%0.1%
Div yield 20240.6%0.6%0.4%
Div yield 20251.2%1.1%0.9%
(Sources: Yahoo Finance!, MarketScreener, ShareCast. Dividend yields are rounded.)

Those dividends are nothing to shout about yet. But I thought it worth showing how long it might be before yields get up to something that might interest income investors. It looks like it could be a while yet.

The effects of growth

I’m not making predictions here. This is just to give me some idea of how the Rolls-Royce valuation might look if various share price hopes should come to pass.

Think the price will climb as high as 400p? That suggests we’d need to be happy with a possible P/E of 50, based on this year’s earnings. And I don’t think I would.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

2 electric flying car stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

The eVTOL industry is forecast to grow to $1trn in size within 20 years. This Fool takes a look at…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

The top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP (with profit/loss) as we end 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon gives readers a glimpse into his investment portfolio by revealing his top 20 ISA/pension stock holdings along with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Growth stocks up, growth stocks down, and then back up again... How much are Scottish Mortgage shares worth after all…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s how spending £10k on cheap dividend shares could earn me £1,000 in annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd consider investing £10,000 in bargain UK dividend shares to try and build a four-figure passive…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

A 6% yield but down 48%! Is this value stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

As demand for Covid-19 vaccines wears off in 2023, Pfizer shares are down 48%. Stephen Wright thinks the stock looks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 reasons I think stocks and shares are truly the best for passive income

| Alan Oscroft

There are several things I want from a passive income-focused investment. And stocks and shares really do tick every single…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 forecasts predict a surge to 8,368 points! Time to start buying cheap shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The latest analyst forecasts suggest a double-digit surge in the UK’s flagship index is coming. Is time running out to…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

How to invest £77 a week in a SIPP to aim for a million-pound nest egg

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly investing money via a SIPP each week could put investors on the path to financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »