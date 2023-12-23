Home » Investing Articles » As Tesla stock trades above its price target, here are my alternatives!

As Tesla stock trades above its price target, here are my alternatives!

Tesla stock is trading above its average price target, and some analysts are increasingly pessimistic. Dr James Fox explores his alternatives.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is trading at a 7.2% premium to its average price target. That’s very unusual, especially to those of us more familiar with UK stocks, which tend to trade at considerable discounts.

The average target price for Tesla is currently $235.19, but there’s an increasingly negative narrative around the stock at the moment.

 In fact, in October, HSBC hit Tesla with a ‘sell’ rating and a price target of $146, implying a 41% drop.

Michael Tyndall, an analyst at HSBC, highlighted that many of Tesla’s more promising projects will not generate positive cash flow until the end of the decade.

Tyndall also described Elon Musk as a “single-person risk” for the company.

Valuation

Tesla is trading above its average target price, and that tends to suggest the company is overvalued.

This isn’t always the case, as sometimes brokerages are slow to update their positions on stocks.

However, several recent brokerage updates have been downgrades. And valuation metrics tend to support the notion that Tesla is overvalued.

The stock trades at 81.7 times TTM (trailing 12 month) earnings and 96.2 times forward earnings, making it phenomenally expensive.

Even using the price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio, which is an earnings metric adjusted for expected growth over three-five years, Tesla looks expensive.

The company’s forward PEG ratio is 4.5. Normally a ratio of one suggests fair value, and anything above that could be considered overvalued.

A ratio of 4.5 suggests a company is considerably overvalued.

Alternatives

For me, there’s a clear winner in the electric vehicle/plug-in hybrid (EV/PHEV) space and that’s Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). The company’s flagship Li ONE SUV is a popular choice for Chinese families due to its spacious interior, long range, and affordable price.

The L9 PHEV — with 1,100km of range — has also been well-received and the company is looking to expand its offering to 11 vehicles by 2025.

This is up from four at the moment, targeting the market for vehicles priced at CNY200,000 (£22,225) and higher.

Li Auto also has a strong focus on technology, with features like autonomous driving and a user-friendly infotainment system.

It’s also strong on valuation. The below chart compares Li, Tesla, NIO and Porsche — which is also making exciting movements in the EV space.

Li NioPorscheTesla
P/E TTM31N.A.14.281.7
P/E Forward37.1N.A.14.596.2
P/S2.531.781.848.37
PEG0.04N.A.4.694.53
Debt-to-equity6.40%40.09%21.67%8.95%

As we can see from the below, Li Auto actually looks pretty attractive versus its peers. It’s vastly cheaper than Tesla on near-term earnings metrics, but more expensive than Porsche.

However, using the PEG ratio, it looks phenomenally inexpensive. In fact, I’ve come across very few companies that have a PEG that low.

Of course, some of this reflects the risks of doing business in China, and the slowdown of the domestic economy. But the benefits outweigh the risks for me.

And this is why I’ve been buying Li Auto shares, and not Tesla.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Li Auto Inc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

2 electric flying car stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

The eVTOL industry is forecast to grow to $1trn in size within 20 years. This Fool takes a look at…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

The top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP (with profit/loss) as we end 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon gives readers a glimpse into his investment portfolio by revealing his top 20 ISA/pension stock holdings along with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Growth stocks up, growth stocks down, and then back up again... How much are Scottish Mortgage shares worth after all…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

After seeing the Rolls-Royce share price soar 200% in 2023, I can't be the only one scratching my head and…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s how spending £10k on cheap dividend shares could earn me £1,000 in annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd consider investing £10,000 in bargain UK dividend shares to try and build a four-figure passive…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

A 6% yield but down 48%! Is this value stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

As demand for Covid-19 vaccines wears off in 2023, Pfizer shares are down 48%. Stephen Wright thinks the stock looks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 reasons I think stocks and shares are truly the best for passive income

| Alan Oscroft

There are several things I want from a passive income-focused investment. And stocks and shares really do tick every single…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 forecasts predict a surge to 8,368 points! Time to start buying cheap shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The latest analyst forecasts suggest a double-digit surge in the UK’s flagship index is coming. Is time running out to…

Read more »