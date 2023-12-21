Home » Investing Articles » What should investors expect from the stock market in 2024?

What should investors expect from the stock market in 2024?

What should investors expect from the stock market in 2024? Opportunities, according to Stephen Wright.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Will 2024 bring more of the same from the stock market, or will things be different? Optimists about share prices over the next 12 months have two main ideas. 

One is that the stocks that have done well in 2023 will continue to outperform. The other is for a broader cyclical recovery, with stocks that struggled this year getting a boost.

More of the same?

The stock market in 2023 has been dominated by a few key themes. The most prominent, though is the emergence of AI, which has led to tech companies like FTSE 100 stock RELX seeing their shares soar. 

Those who think the themes that dominated 2023 will persist into 2024 believe the same companies have a good chance of continuing to do well. That would lead to quite a gap between the winners and the losers.

The alternative is that share prices are at something of a turning point. If this happens, then the stocks that do well in 2024 should include the likes of Barclays, which is down significantly this year.

These ideas are essentially at odds with one another — one says that things will stay the same the other says they’ll be different. So who’s right?

Macroeconomics

The question of whether this year’s themes will persist probably comes down to some macroeconomic factors. These include inflation, interest rates, and the possibility of a recession.

2023 has been a year of high inflation, rising interest rates, and low economic growth. But with inflation down and interest rates stabilising at 5.25%, there’s a chance things could be different next year.

If so, conditions could be right for a recovery in the stocks that have struggled this year. But if inflation reignites and rates go higher, then 2024 is likely to bring more of the same.

Unfortunately, accurate macroeconomic predictions are very difficult to generate. Fortunately, though, investors with a long-term outlook probably don’t need to worry too much. 

Beyond 2024

As a long-term investor, I probably don’t need to worry too much about what share prices will do in 2024. If I’m not looking to sell any shares next year, the amount I can get for them doesn’t really matter.

That’s not to say I can disregard economic forecasts entirely. I’m looking to earn a return from the underlying businesses, so how they’re going to perform is relevant to the return I can expect.

Over time, though, this is much more likely to come down to the strength of the underlying business than macroeconomic conditions. So I’m focused on buying shares in quality companies at attractive prices.

Rather than what the economic environment will do to stocks in the future, I’m interested in what it’s doing now. Specifically, I’m looking for where inflation and rising interest rates are artificially lowering share prices.

Finding stocks to buy

Buying shares in good businesses when they trade at attractive prices is a strategy I expect to pay off sooner or later. Whatever happens with the stock market in 2024, I think there will be opportunities to do this.

I’ll keep a close eye on the macroeconomic data next year. But I’ll be doing it with a view to working out where the buying opportunities are, not which stocks are getting a boost.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: December’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy the cheap Lloyds share price for 7% yield in 2024?

| Tom Rodgers

The Lloyds share price is definitely cheap. It looks ready to turn a corner in 2024. With 7% yields coming,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will BT shares hit 300p in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares are up 10% this year, with research analysts signifying the stock could continue to rise in 2024. Here’s…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’m kicking myself for failing to buy this red-hot growth stock in 2023. What about 2024?

| Harvey Jones

This top growth stock has smashed the FTSE 100 this year and I should have bought it six months ago.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 reasons to be positive on the BP share price in 2024

| Stephen Wright

After a disappointing 2023, Stephen Wright thinks higher oil prices and lower interest rates could push the BP share price…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Beyond Warren Buffett: strategies for the AI era

| Oliver Rodzianko

I think Warren Buffett is an investing master. Now, times are changing. I’m translating his past strategies to build wealth…

Read more »

Grattan Bridge in Dublin, Ireland, on the River Liffey at sunset
Investing Articles

I’d start buying cheap UK shares with just £200 a month to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian thinks UK shares still look cheap as we move into 2024. He explains how to capitalise on the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in British American Tobacco shares one year ago here’s what I have today

| Harvey Jones

British American Tobacco shares offer investors one of the highest dividend yields on the FTSE 100 but this hasn't stopped…

Read more »