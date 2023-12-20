Home » Investing Articles » 2 brilliant FTSE 100 stocks investors should consider buying in 2024!

2 brilliant FTSE 100 stocks investors should consider buying in 2024!

Our writer breaks down two excellent FTSE 100 stocks, and why she thinks they are on track to perform well in the coming year and beyond.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two FTSE 100 stocks that I think investors should be considering snapping up are Sage Group (LSE: SGE) and Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV). Here’s why!

Sage Group

Sage is a leading provider of enterprise software, and the shares have been performing well for some time. I reckon they’ll continue this upward trajectory.

Over a 12-month period, the shares are up 57%, from 745p at this time last year, to current levels of 1,175p, as I write on Wednesday, 20 December.

Full-year results posted last month for the year ended 30 September 2023 were excellent, and showed me how well the business is doing despite macroeconomic volatility. Revenue and operating profit increased by 10% and 18% respectively. Plus, the business has an enviable track record of performance growth through acquisitions and organic measures, too. However, I do understand past performance is not a guarantee of the future.

Buying some shares would boost passive income with a dividend yield of 1.7% on offer too. It’s worth remembering dividends are never guaranteed.

From a risk perspective, Sage shares do look a bit pricey on a price-to-earnings ratio of 36. Any bad news could send the shares tumbling. However, I’m a firm believer that sometimes you must pay a pretty penny if you want to buy quality.

Finally, one aspect that I reckon will help Sage shares, and the business, to grow, is the firm’s decision to continue to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) tools into its offering. This is a threat to the software company’s future prospects but it looks to be moving with the times already.

Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments is one of the largest house builders in the UK, and 2023 has been a bit of a damp squib for the firm. Higher interest rates and soaring costs have hampered the business. However, the longer-term picture is fruitful, if you ask me.

As I write, Barratt shares are trading for 558p. At this time last year, they were trading for 394p, which is a 41% increase over a 12-month period.

Current soaring costs, which could continue take a bite out of profit margins, are an ongoing risk I’ll keep an eye on. After all, profits underpin returns as well as growth aspirations.

However, looking forward, demand for housing is outstripping supply. Barratt can capitalise on this and boost performance and potential payouts. If interest rates start to come down and other volatility dissipates, this could be good news for the firm as completions and purchase numbers could rise.

At present, Barratt shares look excellent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just eight. In addition to this, the passive income opportunity looks too attractive to ignore, if you ask me. A dividend yield of over 6% is much higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.9% and looks well covered by earnings.

To summarize, although some short-term pain may be to come, I reckon Barratt shares could be a great longer-term buy and hold option for investors to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has positions in Sage Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Was dumping Rolls-Royce shares my biggest investment mistake of 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have nearly tripled this year and this writer sees a chance they could keep moving up. So why…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s how the FTSE 100 breaks 9,000 in 2024

| John Fieldsend

What does 2024 have in store for the FTSE 100? Could the index break 9,000 next year? Here’s how a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could I get £50k a year from a second income?

| Cliff D'Arcy

With many households hit by the rising cost of living, lots of us are looking for a second income. Here's…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 super safe income stocks I’m a fan of!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Although dividends are never guaranteed, Sumayya Mansoor details two income stocks she reckons provide a layer of safety.

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

I’ve grabbed my share of this £83.7bn of passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I love passive income -- the 'free' earnings I get outside of work. That's why I'm keen to grab an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares reach 436p in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

Rolls-Royce shares have had an incredible turnaround in 2023, rising over 223%. Will the stock surpass its all-time high of…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Nio stock at the start of 2021, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Nio stock has endured a miserable run since the beginning of 2021. Muhammad Cheema takes a look to see if…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

At a 10.5% yield, is this dividend stock a no-brainer?

| Gordon Best

There aren't too many companies that pay a dividend higher than Phoenix Group, but what else do investors need to…

Read more »