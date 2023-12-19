Home » Investing Articles » I’m putting the low NIO share price into perspective

I’m putting the low NIO share price into perspective

Our author wants to take a close look at the NIO share price. It’s trading over 85% below its high, but could it turn around?

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The NIO (NYSE:NIO) share price saw a bubble form after Covid-19, rising 2,465% from March 2020 to January 2021. However, it’s tumbled over 85% to its current value since then.

Could this be a classic boom and bust scenario, or is this a great value opportunity waiting for me?

What is NIO?

For those who don’t know, NIO is a relatively new Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company founded in November 2014 in Shanghai. Management took the company public on 12 September 2018.

The company’s notable car models include electric SUVs and saloons. Its distinct advantage is battery-swapping technology, allowing for a full charge in just a few minutes.

The organisation also invests in lifestyle products and autonomous driving. It currently features advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in its cars.

I sifted through a range of annual reports, website presentations and financial analyses on the company. My initial outlook on NIO is that there are financial concerns, but it offers compelling brands.

The core financial points

NIO isn’t profitable at the moment and is in the stage of using debt and shares to fund its growth. While it has revenue, it’s spending more than its income stream on business costs.  

This doesn’t necessarily mean the company is a bad investment, but it’s much more difficult to analyse a company like this in relation to its competitors. The reason is the data presents itself differently.

For example, the company has an operating margin of -42%, worse than 94% of 1,260 companies in the vehicles and parts industry. But NIO has also been around for a lot less time than most of those companies.

This could be warranted if the business model is still in a nascent, high-growth stage. The company looks to be in this developmental period when I look at the three-year revenue growth rate of 58.6%. Now, that’s better than 98% of 1,206 companies in its industry.

Future operations

It’s an organisation focused intently on the future, and I wanted to know what it had in store for investors regarding its operations.

Most notably, the company is looking to expand internationally beyond China. It started with the European market in Norway and it would like to potentially work in the US.

Its autonomous driving system, NIO Pilot, will arguably take centre stage in the coming years. With companies like Tesla looking to enter the autonomous taxi market, I find it interesting that NIO has also expressed some interest in this.

Part of my concern for NIO is that it will face stiff competition from dominant EV players like Tesla and domestic Chinese manufacturers that are more established, like BYD.

The company will also face many regulatory hurdles if it plans to take autonomous capabilities to their limits.

Could the shares rebound?

The shares look cheap to me, but I think an investment in NIO is quite risky.

While its revenues have increased from $719m in 2018 to $7.7bn today, it’s the net income I’m more worried about. That was -$1.4bn in 2018 but is -$3bn today.

We haven’t had evidence of profitability yet.

For that reason, I’m not investing. It seems too risky for me.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow these 2 Warren Buffett tips to try and build wealth in 2024

| Stephen Wright

With share prices heading higher and AI looking promising, Stephen Wright thinks the way to invest in 2024 is to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price reach £4.31 in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

The Rolls-Royce share price has been soaring on improved revenues, broker forecasts, and a credit rating uplift. Could there be…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Growth Shares

Could Scottish Mortgage shares double next year just like 2020?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the key factors that helped Scottish Mortgage shares rally in 2020 and analyses whether this jump could…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

In a market slump, this is how I aim to identify cheap stocks with growth potential

| Mark David Hartley

Choosing the best cheap stocks during a market downturn can be hard. This is my strategy to identify those with…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Growth Shares

Why I think this 20p penny stock could be set to explode in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a penny stock that he feels could outperform in the future due to growth in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Aviva share price still too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva’s share price is still down 8% from its year high but the firm offers high growth prospects for the…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How many Taylor Wimpey shares must I buy to retire and live off the income?

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares have rebounded strongly over the last year but they still offer a high dividend. Is this the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I started a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024, here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

Wouldn't it be great to be able to go back and start our Stocks and Shares ISA all over again?…

Read more »