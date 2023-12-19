Home » Investing Articles » How many Taylor Wimpey shares must I buy to retire and live off the income?

How many Taylor Wimpey shares must I buy to retire and live off the income?

Taylor Wimpey shares have rebounded strongly over the last year but they still offer a high dividend. Is this the only stock I need?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In September I decided Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares had been priced for a housing market crash that wasn’t going to happen, and bought them. 

I calculated that interest rates were close to peaking while lenders were cutting mortgage rates to get ahead of the curve. Although house prices were likely to continue their slow dive, I didn’t expect a painful belly flop.

Taylor Wimpey looked unmissable value trading at around six times earnings and yielding 7.5%, so I bought its shares on three occasions. My early purchase is up 25% and I’m up 16.63% overall. I’ve reinvested my first dividend too. 

Averaging up

Others will have done a lot better. The Taylor Wimpey share price has climbed an impressive 42.74% over the last year (with dividends on top). Its success shows how blue-chips can deliver outsized returns, when the wind is in their sales.

Yet housebuilders have had a bumpy decade, taking a beating from Brexit and the pandemic. I thought that had to change, given that we live in a country whose population is rising a lot faster than new-builds. Taylor Wimpey isn’t the only one whose shares are booming. Barratt Developments, Persimmon and others are doing nicely too.

This means that Taylor Wimpey isn’t as cheap as it was, trading at 7.63 times earnings and yielding 6.55%. That still looks good value though, and if I wasn’t short of cash as Christmas looms, I’d top up my stake once more.

I didn’t buy the stock hoping to make a fast buck. I plan to hold my Taylor Wimpey shares for years – for life if I’m lucky – to benefit from a regular stream of dividends plus some share price growth too if I’m lucky. There are no guarantees, of course. Dividends can be cut, share prices can fall. 

Going all in

That’s why I’m building a portfolio of around 15 different FTSE 100 stocks, across different sectors, with different profiles. But what if I was to bank my entire retirement on just Taylor Wimpey shares? How much would I need to invest?

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association reckons a single person needs £23,300 a year to achieve the ‘minimum’ retirement living standard. From April, the new State Pension will pay a maximum £11,501.

Let’s say I wanted to generate the remaining £11,799 purely from Taylor Wimpey shares, based on its 2022 dividend of 9.4p per share, which is expected to remain at that level in 2023. In that case, I’d need 125,521 shares to hit my income target.

At today’s price of around 143.7p, that would cost me £180,374. Fat chance. That’s more than my entire self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and would mean no PlayStation upgrade for my son this Christmas either.

While it can be tempting to go all in on a favoured stock, it’s a high-stakes strategy. Diversification may lower potential rewards, but appreciably lowers the risks. Taylor Wimpey management has run a steady ship but you never know what’s round the corner. I’ve got around 5% of my SIPP in Taylor Wimpey shares, and that will have to do for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Persimmon Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Growth Shares

Why I think this 20p penny stock could be set to explode in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a penny stock that he feels could outperform in the future due to growth in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Aviva share price still too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva’s share price is still down 8% from its year high but the firm offers high growth prospects for the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I started a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024, here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

Wouldn't it be great to be able to go back and start our Stocks and Shares ISA all over again?…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

I’d shun Vodafone’s 11% yield and buy this FTSE 100 stock for passive income in 2024

| Paul Summers

The connectivity giant boasts a stonkingly high dividend yield. But Paul Summers would rather get his passive income fix from…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

The top 3 renewable energy income shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Are these some of the best renewable energy income shares on the stock market today? Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

UK value shares are rising. But is 2024 still the biggest investment opportunity of the decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After a decade of growth stocks stealing the show, value shares are back. Zaven Boyrazian explores top tactics to capitalise…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£8,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £565 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more of those shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock hand over fist

| Muhammad Cheema

Hargreaves Lansdown is a FTSE 100 stock that has experienced an underwhelming 2023. However, I believe this presents me with…

Read more »