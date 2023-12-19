Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE property stocks I own for passive income and growth

2 FTSE property stocks I own for passive income and growth

Sumayya Mansoor details her reasoning behind buying these FTSE real estate investment trusts (REITs) for returns.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Accessing the property market is easier than ever, if you ask me. I’ve done this by adding FTSE real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks to my holdings such as Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP) and Warehouse REIT (LSE: WHR).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The reason I’m a fan of REITs is because they must return 90% of profits to shareholders. For me, this is a great way to achieve my aim of attempting to create a second income.

Let me explain why I picked these two REITs specifically out of a long list of options!

Excellent industries for growth

I reckon the two industries these firms operate in are only set for growth in the long term. This is key, as it could provide improved performance as well as consistent and growing returns.

Primary Health Properties rents out core healthcare properties, including GP’s surgeries as well as other healthcare related provisions, primarily to the NHS. The population in the UK is increasing and ageing. Both of these aspects provide Primary the opportunity to perform well in the current climate as well as provide growth opportunities as well. In addition to this, rental income is subsidized by the government as they are usually NHS facilities. This means the income is stable and tenancies are usually on a long-term lease.

Warehouse REIT – as you may have guessed – makes rental income from warehouses and other industrial properties. These types of properties are rising in demand and this is directly linked to the e-commerce boom. As shopping habits change, businesses need storage and warehouse assets to build their presence and store stock and inventory.

Risks to note

From a bearish perspective, it’s worth noting that macroeconomic volatility has hampered the property market. This isn’t great news for Primary or Warehouse as it could hinder their short-term growth plans. Borrowing costs are much higher too.

Speaking of debt, Primary has a fair bit of debt on its balance sheet, which is risky. This is because of the high interest rates at present, which make the debt costlier to service and pay down.

For Warehouse, this particular industry is rife with competition. Plus, the barriers of entry are low, meaning another firm could come along to prise away market share and hurt its investment viability.

Returns and final thoughts

Although dividends are never guaranteed, Warehouse and Primary’s dividend yields of 7.3% and 6.7% are excellent. In fact, the FTSE 100 average is 3.9%, so both firms’ levels of return surpasses this.

I also hold positions in other REITs in other industries as well. This is another aspect of my investment mantra, which is to diversify my interests.

To conclude, I’m letting someone else buy, manage, and deal with the hassle that comes with the property side of things, and take my slice of the pie through dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc and Warehouse REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Only 2 FTSE 100 shares doubled in 2023! Here’s who got rich this year

| Tom Rodgers

To double my money on FTSE 100 shares, I need to follow great companies at beaten-down prices. Here's two that…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Here’s an alternative FTSE 250 defence stock that could soar in 2024!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 defence stock may not be as well known as others. However, this Fool reckons it could be…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Do I sell if the Lloyds share price hits £1 in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After peaking in February, the Lloyds share price has had a weak 10 months. But what if it surged to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow these 2 Warren Buffett tips to try and build wealth in 2024

| Stephen Wright

With share prices heading higher and AI looking promising, Stephen Wright thinks the way to invest in 2024 is to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price reach £4.31 in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

The Rolls-Royce share price has been soaring on improved revenues, broker forecasts, and a credit rating uplift. Could there be…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Growth Shares

Could Scottish Mortgage shares double next year just like 2020?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the key factors that helped Scottish Mortgage shares rally in 2020 and analyses whether this jump could…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

In a market slump, this is how I aim to identify cheap stocks with growth potential

| Mark David Hartley

Choosing the best cheap stocks during a market downturn can be hard. This is my strategy to identify those with…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’m putting the low NIO share price into perspective

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author wants to take a close look at the NIO share price. It’s trading over 85% below its high,…

Read more »