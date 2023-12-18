Home » Investing Articles » Here are the 10 highest-growth stocks in the FTSE 100!

Here are the 10 highest-growth stocks in the FTSE 100!

Plenty of FTSE 100 companies have been growing like crazy in 2023. Zaven Boyrazian outlines the best performers of the year and what to expect in 2024.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has a reputation for being home to some of the biggest dividend stocks in the world. That’s hardly surprising, given its constituents are largely mature industry leaders. However, despite their size, there are still plenty of businesses with impressive growth potential. And even in the last 12 months, some have even delivered triple-digit returns to investors.

So let’s take a look at the top 10 performing stocks from the UK ‘s flagship index.

Chunky returns

Over the first 11 months of 2023, the index closed at around 7,529 points. That’s actually down slightly from where it started in January at 7,554. But despite what this 0.3% decline would suggest, many businesses have delivered far more impressive gains.

With the FTSE 100 weighted by market capitalisation, only the largest companies in the index tend to affect its direction. As such, it’s easy to miss the fact that some of its smaller constituents have been on fire in 2023, with Rolls-Royce taking the crown as the best performer.

CompanyIndustryOne-Year Capital Gain (%)
Rolls-Royce HoldingsAerospace & Defence+216%
Marks & Spencer GroupConsumer Discretionary+113%
3i GroupFinancial Services+76%
CentricaUtilities+62%
Sage GroupTechnology+50%
B&M European Value RetailConsumer Discretionary+50%
Melrose IndustriesAerospace & Defence+48%
Associated British FoodsFood Producers+46%
Dechra PharmaceuticalsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology+43%
InterContinental Hotels GroupTravel & Leisure+43%

A quick glance at this list reveals that growth opportunities are seemingly present across a wide range of industries. This suggests there’s plenty of room for growth investors to diversify without having to worry about performance dilution. After all, if someone had invested equally across all these 10 businesses at the start of the year, their portfolio would be up a staggering 74.7%!

To put this in perspective, if such returns were maintained for just 10 years, investing £500 a month would translate into a portfolio worth £11.3m!

Let’s be realistic

As glorious as it would be to become a multi-millionaire in a decade, maintaining these levels of gains for such a long period is extraordinarily difficult. Even if we ignore the threat of a potential crash or correction, even the world’s greatest stock picker, Warren Buffett, has only managed an average of 20% over his career.

Furthermore, investing in these 10 stocks today is unlikely to yield similar results in 2024 and beyond. Most of these gains stem from investors underestimating the potential of these enterprises. And when paired with the recent stock market correction, surprise earnings can send valuations flying over short time periods.

But the upward momentum also means investors have taken notice, and with higher expectations now baked into the stock price, achieving similar levels of share price growth in 2024 would likely require even more explosive performance that’s unlikely to materialise.

Having said that, there’s still a chance to unlock long-term gains with these businesses. In my experience, winners tend to keep winning if the returns are being driven by strong business performance. Therefore, investors looking for some long-term growth opportunities may be well rewarded to investigate these companies further.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc, B&M European Value, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How to target a £10k passive income using dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investing in dividend shares generate £10,000 in annual passive income? Zaven Boyrazian believes so and explains how he'd aim…

Read more »

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Diageo could be one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I recently topped up my holdings in Diageo and am looking to buy more. Here's why I think it's one…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d invest £500 a month to target a £69,800 passive income for life!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly drip-feeding capital into the stock market could unlock a chunky five-figure passive income in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Can the dirt cheap Barclays share price smash the index in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Barclays share price has laboured for years but now I think it looks ridiculously cheap and could soon be…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

These income shares pay yields of 10% and 12%! Should I buy them now?

| Charlie Carman

This pair of income shares tops the FTSE 100 index when it comes to dividend payouts. But are the mammoth…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here are 3 of my top FTSE 250 dividend forecasts for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the best index to find income stocks? I wouldn't rule out any, and today I'm looking for some…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£20k savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £49,974!

| Dr. James Fox

Thousands of us invest for a second income, but most are aiming for a life-changing figure. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With an empty ISA at 30, I’d follow Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build passive income

| Ben McPoland

One of Warren Buffett’s most famous sayings has been called his ‘golden rule’. Here’s how I'd use it to build…

Read more »