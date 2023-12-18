Home » Investing Articles » £20k savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £49,974!

£20k savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £49,974!

Thousands of us invest for a second income, but most are aiming for a life-changing figure. Dr James Fox explains his method.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m 30, and I invest for a second income. The thing is, I’m not investing for a second income today, I’m looking to build wealth investing and then take a second income when it’s really worth it.

For example, if I had £20,000 in savings, it would be hard for me to generate anything more than £1,600 a year as a second income over the next year. That’s fine, but £200 a month isn’t going to make a profound difference to my life.

Instead, I’m thinking longer term. Because, by investing wisely, saving regularly, and with compound returns, I can turn this £20,000 into something much larger.

Building wealth

If I want to turn my £20,000 into a substantial sum, I need to follow an age-old strategy for building wealth. And by diversifying my investments and taking advantage of compound returns, my money can work for me.

Regular contributions and smart investment choices are key. If I stay disciplined and patient, there’s potential for significant growth over time. It’s about understanding risks, staying informed, and adapting strategies as needed.

While there are no guarantees, the combination of strategic investing and the power of compounding offers a pathway to building substantial wealth over the long term.

Of course, I need to recognise that if I make poor investment decisions, I could lose money. That’s why it’s really important I use the all the resources available to me to help me make the right decisions.

Achievable aims

It’s amazing what can be achieved when we take a long-term investment horizon and we harness the power of compound returns.

Compound returns are the magic behind long-term wealth-building. As I consistently invest and let my returns generate additional earnings, the compounding effect kicks in.

Over time, I not only earn returns on my initial investment but also on the accumulated returns. It’s a snowball effect that accelerates growth.

However, I need to have achievable objectives and a realistic timeline that reflects my capacity to continually put money aside.

As I mentioned above, continually adding to my £20,000 will help fuel the growth of my portfolio. And that could be anything, perhaps just £100 a month.

I’ve also got to think about what’s achievable over the long run in terms of an annualised yield. Many novice investors will look to achieve 6-10%, while I’m aiming for low double-digits.

Some investors can do better. In fact, I know of a portfolio that has gained 33% a year since inception.

Bringing it all together

So if I had £20,000, and I added £100 a month, while achieving an annualised return of 10%, after 30 years, I’d have £624,680.

Of course, there are so many variables here, including the impact of investing at the beginning of the month versus the end, over a long period of time, it just means I’ve got more money in play for longer.

So here’s how it would look.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

And with £624,680 invested in stocks, well, I could do a lot better than just £1,600 a year. If I had it all invested in dividend stocks, with an average yield of 8% (this is achievable today but may not be in 30 years) I’d receive £49,974 annually.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How to target a £10k passive income using dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investing in dividend shares generate £10,000 in annual passive income? Zaven Boyrazian believes so and explains how he'd aim…

Read more »

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Diageo could be one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I recently topped up my holdings in Diageo and am looking to buy more. Here's why I think it's one…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 highest-growth stocks in the FTSE 100!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Plenty of FTSE 100 companies have been growing like crazy in 2023. Zaven Boyrazian outlines the best performers of the…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d invest £500 a month to target a £69,800 passive income for life!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly drip-feeding capital into the stock market could unlock a chunky five-figure passive income in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Can the dirt cheap Barclays share price smash the index in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Barclays share price has laboured for years but now I think it looks ridiculously cheap and could soon be…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

These income shares pay yields of 10% and 12%! Should I buy them now?

| Charlie Carman

This pair of income shares tops the FTSE 100 index when it comes to dividend payouts. But are the mammoth…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here are 3 of my top FTSE 250 dividend forecasts for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the best index to find income stocks? I wouldn't rule out any, and today I'm looking for some…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With an empty ISA at 30, I’d follow Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build passive income

| Ben McPoland

One of Warren Buffett’s most famous sayings has been called his ‘golden rule’. Here’s how I'd use it to build…

Read more »