Home » Investing Articles » 12% dividend yield and trading for pennies, are Vodafone shares a no-brainer buy?

12% dividend yield and trading for pennies, are Vodafone shares a no-brainer buy?

As the Vodafone share price trades at levels not seen since 1997, this Fool assesses whether now is the time for him to step in and buy some.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in the late 1990s, at the height of the dot.com bubble, Vodafone shares (LSE: VOD) were a staple of investor portfolios. A quarter of a century on from that period of speculative mania, its share price is still worth a fraction of its peak of nearly 500p.

Of course, that was then. This is now. So, can I make a case for adding it to my portfolio today?

12% dividend yield!

Offering the highest dividend yield in the FTSE 100 is certainly a headline grabber. The problem is that this juicy yield is solely a function of a falling share price.

As a consequence of this drop, the sustainability of its dividend has been called into question. The company remains circumspect on this front. During H1 results in November, all it would commit to is to “reevaluate our capital allocation if the shape of the Group was to change”.

Whether or not it does cut its dividend is, to me, neither here nor there. What matters more, as a long-term investor, is whether the company is capable of sustainable growth.

Capital intensive

Following the likes of Warren Buffett and Terry Smith, one key metric I like to use in assessing growth, is return on capital employed (ROCE).

The following chart shows how telcos are considerably more capital intensive than any other industry. But they struggle to turn that capital into excess profits. It’s little wonder that total shareholder returns has been so poor for over a decade.

Source: Vodafone Company Presentation

Capital dynamics are unlikely to change into the future. For example, consider the investments that are required into the roll out of 5G. Still, this fact alone doesn’t explain why the Vodafone share price has underperformed relative to its peers.

Crisis of identity

There are so many reasons why the company has fallen behind its peers. Poor customer satisfaction, together with a secular decline in revenues across key markets, are two prominent ones. But fundamentally I see these issues as existing as a subset of a larger problem.

Vodafone’s heritage is firmly in consumer connectivity. But as that market approaches saturation, it has begun pivoting to more profitable endeavours, namely business revenues.

As a consequence, I believe it is going through a kind of crisis of identity. The needs of business and consumer clients are quite different. But what both do expect is simplicity and, above all, a reliable service.

I have no doubt that Vodafone will remain a dominant player in the space. Its brand is one of the most powerful and recognisable, not only in the industry but across the world.

My main problem is I remain to see any real evidence that a turnaround is imminent. Yes, a new CEO is in place. She has not minced her words concerning the state of the company.

Like a super tanker, changing direction isn’t going to occur simply by moving the helm. Therefore, before I consider buying any of its shares, I need to see tangible evidence that its transformation is beginning to gain some traction.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

8% yield! Will the Abrdn share price boom in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Abrdn share price has suffered a rough few years but could stage a recovery if markets pick up in…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market crash in 2024

| John Fieldsend

A 20% drop in 2024? Here’s why we might be looking at a stock market crash next year and what…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 stock Entain like buying £1 coins for 50p?

| Tom Rodgers

Shares in this FTSE 100 stock have plummeted in the last two years. But with the under-fire CEO now gone,…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Could interest rate cuts push the Lloyds share price higher in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Despite strong profits over the last couple of years, the performance of the Lloyds share price has been underwhelming. Would…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Is this the best bargain in the FTSE 100 right now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 company has bounced back to profit after four tough years and now looks very undervalued compared to…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

A bearish forecast: JPMorgan’s list of nine FTSE 250 stocks to avoid

| Mark Tovey

Big money managers have smelt blood in the water, and they're circling these nine FTSE 250 stocks. Our writer owns…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla shares are rallying: am I missing out by not buying?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla shares have climbed 135% this year, but will this growth continue into 2024? This Fool takes a closer look…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £20 a week to aim for monthly passive income of £411

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks regular investments, a 6% return, and a long-term outlook could turn £20 per week into a chunky…

Read more »