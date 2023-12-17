Home » Investing Articles » The most valuable Warren Buffett quote of all time

The most valuable Warren Buffett quote of all time

Warren Buffett is well known for his pithy and sometimes inspirational quotes. But there’s one in particular that should never be forgotten.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every year, Warren Buffett writes to the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway explaining how the company has performed. And it’s usually good news. Since becoming involved in 1965, he’s reported an annual increase in its stock price on 47 separate occasions.

But as well as reporting on the numbers, the American billionaire has built a reputation for coming up with some memorable quotes — or “Buffett Bites” as Alex Crippen of CNBC likes to call them.

In his 1985 letter, Buffett wrote: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks“.

Of all his sayings, I think this is the most valuable. And one I wish I’d always remembered.

What does it mean?

With his boating analogy, I think Buffett is suggesting that it’s better to cut one’s losses than hold on to an investment that’s likely to fall further.

And I know from personal experience that he is right.

When I purchased shares in Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP), they were changing hands for around 26p. At the time, there was lots of hype surrounding the Australian mining exploration company, and I didn’t do my research properly.

In the three weeks before I took a position, the stock had fallen just over 30%. I thought it was one of those market corrections, where investors take some profit after enjoying a good run.

:ittle did I know that it was the start of a seemingly never-ending decline.

There were a few blips along the way, when the company released some positive news. But within a few days of these announcements, the positive sentiment seemed to evaporate and the shares continued falling.

The shares are now down 60%, to around 9p. And I don’t see any realistic prospect of a significant recovery.

Although the company’s recently reported good news about the size of its gold and copper deposits, to get to this position it’s had to raise money to fund its operations.

As I didn’t participate, my shareholding has been diluted. And it’s likely to shrink further.

Why?

I often ask myself why I failed to let go of my stake.

One possible explanation is that I’m a natural optimist, which means I have a tendency to believe that a bear run will soon reverse. More likely, I’m too stubborn and don’t like to admit failure.

Whatever the reason, there’s nothing I can do about it now.

Other leaks

But as much as I think Buffett’s quote is a good one, it’s not always easy to identify when leaks become chronic.

Distinguishing between a bad run — during which a stock falls temporarily out of favour — and that where the decline is terminal, can be tricky.

For example, I’m sitting on some other paper losses at the moment — my investments in Persimmon and Lloyds Bank are two that spring to mind. But I believe these to be quality companies whose share prices should recover when the UK economy starts to grow again.

And unlike Greatland Gold, they pay me a dividend.

However, I’ve learned my lesson. It’s been an expensive mistake.

As Warren Buffett also said: “The more you learn, the more you’ll earn“.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Greatland Gold Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

20% annual stock market returns: titan strategies revealed!

| Oliver Rodzianko

The S&P 500 index’s average annual return over the past 30 years is 10%. How do some investors get as…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

I’d buy 377 shares of this mid-cap dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at a FTSE 250 dividend stock that’s unbelievably cheap and offers an attractive level of…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

One 59p penny stock I’d avoid like the plague!

| Ben McPoland

This US penny stock has lost a truly shocking amount of value over the past two years and some think…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

What should investors look for when investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Stephen Wright thinks the key for passive…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Growth Shares

Should I buy shares in Temu-owner PDD Holdings as sales skyrocket?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

PDD Holdings shares are flying on the back of the success of online shopping site Temu. Are they worth buying?…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

These are my top 10 FTSE 100 shares for dividends in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon 2023 has been a cracking year for dividends from FTSE 100 shares. And I don't see that ending…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock be like investing in Rolls-Royce a year ago?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are up 228% over 12 months. It's an incredible turnaround. Dr James Fox thinks this FTSE 250 engineering…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price reach 50p before January?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price may be gaining, but the stock still appears massively undervalued. Dr James Fox explains why he…

Read more »