Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 377 shares of this mid-cap dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

I’d buy 377 shares of this mid-cap dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

Our writer takes a look at a FTSE 250 dividend stock that’s unbelievably cheap and offers an attractive level of passive income.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 contains numerous mid-cap stocks that offer very attractive levels of passive income.

One example is Bank of Georgia Group (LSE: BGEO), a lender whose share price has surged around 160% in five years.

Despite this big rise, the stock remains dirt cheap, trading at just 3.6 times earnings. And at today’s share price of £34.50, this equates to an eye-popping trailing dividend yield of 7.7%.

Why a bank in Georgia?

Georgia has been one of the fastest growing economies in Europe for the past decade. It serves as a key transportation, trade and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia.

As well as strong domestic consumption and investment, the country’s tourism industry is booming. In fact, the capital Tbilisi is on my summer bucket list.

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in the country. Many of them have transferred money and brought skills into the already vibrant economy.

Unsurprisingly, all this activity has benefited the nation’s banking sector, which is dominated by Bank of Georgia and TBC Bank Group (also in the FTSE 250).

Looking ahead, real GDP growth in Georgia is expected to be 6.8% in 2023 and 5% next year, according to the company. This follows two very strong years of economic growth. Meanwhile, the lari continues to be a stable currency.

So the macroeconomic outlook appears very strong, and the bank is perfectly positioned to capitalise on it.

Strong trading

In November, the business posted a bumper set of third-quarter results. Its net interest income and pre-tax profit and one-off items jumped 42.3% and 32.5% respectively.

The net interest margin (the difference between lending and savings rates) improved to 6.6%, up from 5.3% a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2023, profit (adjusted for one-off income) amounted to GEL1bn (£309m), a rise of 29.8%.

Management noted that 1.2m retail customers used one of its cards to make a payment in September, which was up 24.8%. For context, the population is 3.7m.

Assessing the risks

Now I should point out that there’s political risk here, which may go some way to explaining the stock’s cheapness.

This relates to Georgia trying to join the European Union, despite sharing no land border with the EU. But it does share a 556-mile border with Russia, against which it lost a war in 2008.

Since then, Moscow has effectively controlled 20% of Georgia’s territory. And it isn’t keen on the EU plan.

Personally, I don’t think Russia will engage Georgia militarily again, considering how the war in Ukraine is going. But it can’t be ruled out.

£1k in passive income

Turning to income, the stock is carrying a dividend yield of 7.7%. That means I’d need around 377 shares to generate £1,000 in annual passive income. Those would cost me around £13,000.

Of course, dividends aren’t guaranteed to be paid, even from banks. The Financial Crisis taught us that much.

Having said that, I’m reassured that next year’s payout is covered nearly four times by forecast earnings. That’s a nice margin of safety.

To me, this just looks like an excellent value stock offering very attractive income. And if I had spare cash today, I’d add Bank of Georgia shares to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

20% annual stock market returns: titan strategies revealed!

| Oliver Rodzianko

The S&P 500 index’s average annual return over the past 30 years is 10%. How do some investors get as…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

One 59p penny stock I’d avoid like the plague!

| Ben McPoland

This US penny stock has lost a truly shocking amount of value over the past two years and some think…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

The most valuable Warren Buffett quote of all time

| James Beard

Warren Buffett is well known for his pithy and sometimes inspirational quotes. But there's one in particular that should never…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

What should investors look for when investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Stephen Wright thinks the key for passive…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Growth Shares

Should I buy shares in Temu-owner PDD Holdings as sales skyrocket?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

PDD Holdings shares are flying on the back of the success of online shopping site Temu. Are they worth buying?…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

These are my top 10 FTSE 100 shares for dividends in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon 2023 has been a cracking year for dividends from FTSE 100 shares. And I don't see that ending…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock be like investing in Rolls-Royce a year ago?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are up 228% over 12 months. It's an incredible turnaround. Dr James Fox thinks this FTSE 250 engineering…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price reach 50p before January?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price may be gaining, but the stock still appears massively undervalued. Dr James Fox explains why he…

Read more »