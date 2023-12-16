Home » Investing Articles » With no savings, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to try and get rich

With no savings, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to try and get rich

Warren Buffett has helped many investors transform their wealth and get rich. So how can investors use his teachings, even when starting with nothing?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time. He’s amassed a fortune worth in excess of $120bn.

I could never hope to amass a fortune that large. However, I can certainly use his teachings to help me build my wealth over time.

We all have very different ideas of what it means to be rich. But for me, it would probably revolve around the notion of earning a passive income.

So maybe I could aim for a portfolio that could deliver double the average UK income in the form of passive income.

If I was starting from nothing, that could also certainly be considered ‘getting rich’. But is it possible? Absolutely, but it wouldn’t happen over night.

Here’s how Buffett can help me achieve it.

The power of compounding

My wealth has come from a combination of living in America, some lucky genes, and compound interest“, Buffett has said.

And he’s been investing for a long time. In fact, he’s had nearly 70 years of compounding to help his portfolio grow.

But we can all benefit from compound returns because It’s not reserved for the wealthy or financial experts.

By starting early, investing wisely, and staying consistent, anyone can unlock the remarkable potential of compounding just by reinvesting year after year.

Over time, even small contributions can grow into substantial wealth, thanks to the snowball effect of earning returns on both the initial investment and its accumulated earnings.

Don’t lose money

Buffett’s “Rule 1: Never lose money. Rule 2: Never forget Rule 1” reflects his emphasis on capital preservation.

For him, avoiding losses is paramount because recovering from a financial setback demands disproportionately larger gains. For example, if I lose 50%, I’ve got to gain 100% to get back to where I was.

This principle underscores the importance of thorough investment research, risk management, and a focus on the long term. It’s also why we see Buffett looking for a margin of safety on his investments.

He wants to invest in stocks that are undervalued because they may not have far to fall, but they could gain quicker than the index average.

How could I do it?

So what do I need to do? Well, bringing it all together, I need to do my research, use resources to help me make wise investment decisions, and reinvest my returns. But, of course, if I’m starting from nothing, I need to be making regular contributions.

Currently, the average income in the UK is around £30,000. And I’m going to assume it grows at 2% annually. So how much passive income would I need to earn to get double the average UK income?

Average incomeDouble average income
Now£30,000£60,000
10 years£36,635£73,270
20 years£44,739£89.478
30 years£54,636£109,272

Well, here’s how I think I can come pretty close to earnings twice the UK’s average income, at least according to my forecast.

The chart below shows wealth accumulation when contributing £250 a month — increasing at 5% annually — reinvesting, and achieving an annualised return of 12%.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

After 30 years, I’d have £1.32m. And with that invested in stocks paying an 8% dividend yield (which is achievable today but maybe not in 30 years), I’d receive £105,600. That’s not bad.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

These are my 3 top FTSE 100 dividend forecasts for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

FTSE dividend forecasts have slowed a bit, but we could still be heading for an all-time record next year. So…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 3 reasons why investors should consider selling Rolls-Royce shares

| Alan Oscroft

Knowing when to sell a stock has always been one of the hardest decisions for me. So what would I…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Up 25% in a month and still cheap! An under-the-radar value stock to buy right now

| Mark Tovey

After a free-market economist won Argentina's presidential election this month, I've bought a value stock that I think could benefit…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is this the best value growth company on the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

We hear the term 'value investing' bandied around a lot, but there are lots of ways to value a company.…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How to find the best shares to buy now for a SIPP

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Some of the most rewarding shares to buy inside a SIPP could be the most unpopular ones on the London…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The stock market recovery is coming. I’d start hunting dirt cheap shares now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The best time to buy shares is when they’re trading at a discount. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’ll be hunting…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Excess savings? I’d buy this dirt cheap FTSE 250 dividend stock for a second income

| Paul Summers

As saving rates start to come down and inflation moderates, Paul Summers thinks the stock market remains the best place…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »