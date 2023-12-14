Home » Investing Articles » If I put £5k in boohoo shares today, what might I have in a year?

If I put £5k in boohoo shares today, what might I have in a year?

Should I buy more boohoo shares after already losing a packet? I can’t help wondering if the next 12 months could be make or break.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I bought some boohoo (LSE: BOO) shares a few years ago, and they slumped.

What do you do when that happens, and you still see long-term value? You buy more, don’t you?

That’s what I did. And they fell some more…

What should I do now?

I didn’t put much cash into the stock. With growth stocks, I just don’t. A growth buy is only ever a small aside from my long-term dividend strategy.

I’d have been better off buying clothes from boohoo rather than shares though. Maybe I should sell up and do that now — I think I might have enough left for a pair of socks.

But I ask one key question when I see a growth stock crash so hard. When is it time to buy back in?

Second wind

We’ve seen the same pattern so many times. A promising growth stock soars, then falls, and maybe repeats that a few times.

And then, as if out of nowhere, it starts on a new run. The company gets its act together, and we see sustainable profits.

I keep wanting to get back into boohoo. Part of me just thinks there could a good long-term buy here. But then, another part of me thinks I might be an idiot.

So I stop and ask, how much might I have a year from now if I invest £5k in boohoo shares today?

Short term?

Such a short timescale is not my usual one. But I reckon it’s good to think about when I consider the worst that could happen. It’s a take on billionaire investor Warren Buffett‘s rule number one: Never lose money.

So if I see no chance of losing all my money, that’s a good start. Then, if I see only a low chance of ending the year on any loss, that’s even better.

What, then, does the future for boohoo look like?

Advantage lost

Well, there are no positive earnings on the cards as far out as 2026, so a stock valuation is hard to work out.

This was one of our highest-flying companies not all that long ago. Now it’s struggling to make money. And whether that struggle will succeed looks very uncertain.

Early success was based on boohoo’s early mover advantage. It was a pioneer of online fashion retail. But that advantage is long gone.

Shein seems to be the talk of the town now, with the China-founded firm rumoured to be planning a New York listing. There are also claims that London might be its IPO target.

Buffett again

Buffett once pointed out that the pioneers of a business are rarely the ones that go on to make the big money. His example was aviation, but it could apply anywhere.

So boohoo a year from now? I’d guess at a 50/50 chance that £5k invested today could be worth less than that. And I don’t want to break Rule One.

I still think boohoo could be a good buy for those happy to take the risk. But I won’t buy any more, at least not now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Boohoo Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

5 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How quickly could we build a £10k passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

Doesn't it take a lifetime to build a decent passive income by buying shares on the UK stock market? Potential…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is having a nightmare December. But I’d buy more in a heartbeat

| Paul Summers

A poorly-received trading update has sent this quality FTSE 250 stock reeling. But our writer isn't worried. In fact, he's…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in UK shares ahead of a looming market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money into UK shares before a stock market recovery could allow an investor to reap tremendous returns. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

1 dividend giant I’d buy over Lloyds shares for 2024

| Simon Watkins

Looking ahead to 2024, Lloyds shares still look like a good buy to me, but I think another high-yielding dividend…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

IAG shares are taking off. Am I missing out?

| Dylan Hood

A travel recovery means IAG shares up are double digits this year. But with its heavy debt load, this Fool…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 breathtaking bargain stocks I’m hoping to buy in 2024!

| Royston Wild

Could big dividend yields and low earnings multiples make these ideal stocks to buy for the New Year? Here's why…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Better buy for 2024: Lloyds vs Rolls-Royce shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Keeping up to date with two of the story stocks of 2023, this Fool wants to know which of Rolls-Royce…

Read more »