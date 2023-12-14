Home » Investing Articles » 1 dividend giant I’d buy over Lloyds shares for 2024

1 dividend giant I’d buy over Lloyds shares for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, Lloyds shares still look like a good buy to me, but I think another high-yielding dividend stock looks even better.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My ownership of Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares dates back further than my stake in Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX). Both were bought using my standard stock screening process that looks at business growth potential, share valuation, and dividend yield.

But using the same methodology to adjust my holdings ahead of 2024 indicates I should favour Phoenix Group rather than Lloyds.

A risk to both stocks is another major financial crisis that might deter new client business and reduce liquidity. So why does Phoenix look like the better option today?

Business growth potential

Lloyds’ H1 results showed a pre-tax profit increase of 23% year on year, to £3.9bn. Total income rose by 12% in the same period to £9bn, due primarily to higher net interest income.

Analysts’ expectations are that revenue and earnings will decrease by 0.4% and 10.1% a year, respectively. to end-2026.

Phoenix Group posted an H1 adjusted operating profit before tax of £266m, up from £254m in the same period last year. After tax, it recorded a loss of £245m, compared to a £1.258bn loss in H1 2022.

The results also showed a 106% year-on-year increase in incremental new business long-term cash generation — to £885m.

For 2023-25, the target is now £4.5bn, which will provide a huge war chest for generating further growth.

Analysts’ expectations are that revenue and earnings will respectively increase by 36.7% and 90.6% a year to end-2026.

Phoenix Group wins this category, in my view.

Share valuation

Lloyds’ price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 0.7, against its peer group average of 0.5. This comprises Barclays at 0.3, both NatWest and Standard Chartered at 0.5, and HSBC Holdings at 0.8.

It shows the bank to be slightly overvalued on this measurement.

Phoenix Group’s P/B is 1.5, compared to the 1.6 average of its peer group. This consist of Just Group (0.7), Chesnara (1.1), Prudential (1.7), and Legal & General (2.8).

So it is slightly undervalued on this metric, but there is not much in it.

To try to clarify the issue further, I used the discounted cash flow (DCF) model, using multiple analysts’ valuations.

The lowest of the range of assessments for Lloyds showed it as 28% undervalued, and Phoenix Group as 25% undervalued.

The results are still close, but in my view, it is a slight win for Lloyds in this category.

Dividend yield

In 2022, Lloyds paid 2.4p per share in dividends. With the share price at 46p now, this gives a yield of 5.2%.

Last year, Phoenix Group paid 50.8p. This gives a payout of 10.2%, based on the current £4.96 share price.

It should be noted that Lloyds had a higher dividend cover ratio than Phoenix Group over the past three years. A ratio above 2 is considered good, while below 1.5 indicates the risk of a dividend cut.

In 2020, Lloyds ratio was 2.11 (against Phoenix Group’s 1.93), and in 2021 it was 3.75 (against 1.62). Last year it was 3.04 (against 1.6).

However, this does not bother me at all, as Phoenix Group has maintained a ratio above 1.5.

Of course, dividend payouts and share prices will change, affecting the yields on both. However, right now, Phoenix Group’s is much better.

This gives it two clear wins out of three categories in my portfolio evaluation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, NatWest Group Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Chesnara Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Prudential Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

5 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How quickly could we build a £10k passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

Doesn't it take a lifetime to build a decent passive income by buying shares on the UK stock market? Potential…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

If I put £5k in boohoo shares today, what might I have in a year?

| Alan Oscroft

Should I buy more boohoo shares after already losing a packet? I can't help wondering if the next 12 months…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is having a nightmare December. But I’d buy more in a heartbeat

| Paul Summers

A poorly-received trading update has sent this quality FTSE 250 stock reeling. But our writer isn't worried. In fact, he's…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in UK shares ahead of a looming market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money into UK shares before a stock market recovery could allow an investor to reap tremendous returns. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

IAG shares are taking off. Am I missing out?

| Dylan Hood

A travel recovery means IAG shares up are double digits this year. But with its heavy debt load, this Fool…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 breathtaking bargain stocks I’m hoping to buy in 2024!

| Royston Wild

Could big dividend yields and low earnings multiples make these ideal stocks to buy for the New Year? Here's why…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Better buy for 2024: Lloyds vs Rolls-Royce shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Keeping up to date with two of the story stocks of 2023, this Fool wants to know which of Rolls-Royce…

Read more »