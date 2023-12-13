Home » Investing Articles » This unloved FTSE 250 stock pays 7.5% yield with 200% growth!

This unloved FTSE 250 stock pays 7.5% yield with 200% growth!

This beaten-down FTSE 250 stock will triple its earnings in 2024, analysts say. Add a 7.5% yield and it could be this writer’s hidden winner.

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s a FTSE 250 stock that’s just leapt to the top of my watchlist. Analysts say its earnings will triple next year. And interest rates could change everything.

As an investor I want to buy from pessimists when prices are low. Then sell to optimists when the market finally catches up.

That can mean shining a light into unloved areas of the stock market.

Added interest

Assura (LSE:AGR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Wait! Don’t turn away just yet.

At a beaten-down share price of 44p, I’d be paying a pittance for what I see as a potential big growth area. Assura’s price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio sits at 0.2. Below one is considered good value.

But in high interest rate environments, the value of the properties REITs invest in tends to fall.

Higher rates mean higher borrowing costs, too. So when UK rates were at 0.1%, as they were in December 2021? REITs looked a much better prospect. The dividend income they offered far outstripped near-zero savings income on cash. But the Bank of England’s 14 rate increases in a row, to 5.25%, changed all that.

Yes, REITs have been hammered by high interest rates over the last two years. Share prices have been crushed. But that could all be set to change.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Signs and signals

For where interest rates go next, we can look at UK swap rates. These financial products track interest rate expectations.

They’re also used as a benchmark for how high or low banks think they should set their interest rates. And hence, how much REITs will pay to service their debt.

Swap rates have fallen below 4%, their lowest since May 2023. Britain’s biggest banks are starting to slash fixed-rate retail mortgages too.

Markets, traders, and investors alike are hoping that rates have already peaked. And if we see the Bank of England cut interest rates? Debt payments will fall. Stock markets will likely rally. And REITs will start to look a lot more valuable.

Health check

Assura is a little different from the crop of commercial or industrial REITs on the FTSE 250. I see less value in REITs exposed to those parts of the sector.

Instead, it owns and manages 607 properties in the UK with a focus on medical centres. These primary healthcare and diagnostic treatment buildings include GP surgeries and NHS community treatment centres.

This year Assura sank to a net loss of £110m in 2023 on revenue of £150m.

But analysts see the company swinging back to healthy £84.3m profit in 2024. And the stock pays a 7.5% dividend yield today.

If Assura has less to pay in interest on its £1.1bn of net debt? That potentially means more value returned to shareholders. And a slated 21% dividend hike in 2024 to 3.23p per share has me interested.

Bank on it

Taking advantage of this cycle means picking beaten-down stocks and shares that could respond to rapid cuts in interest rates. The risk in investing too soon, of course, is that interest rates don’t fall as far or as fast as I think. That would depress Assura’s share price.

But while forecasting the future with precision is impossible, I can still make educated guesses about which shares will gain the most in 2024 and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

These 2 giant FTSE 100 shares are currently undervalued!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As macroeconomic volatility continues to hamper FTSE 100 shares, our writer reckons there are some excellent buying opportunities at present.

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Are these 3 of the best stocks to buy ahead of any bull run?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for stocks to buy before markets recover! Do these three stocks fit the bill or are…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Up 226% this year, will Nvidia’s share price continue to soar in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Nvidia's rocketing share price has been one of the greatest stock market stories of 2023. Will it continue rising or…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to hit 8,000 by Christmas? I’m betting this stock market rally will last

| Harvey Jones

The recent stock market rally has done wonders for my FTSE 100 stock holdings. Now I'm hoping for more festive…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

As 2024 approaches, here’s how I’d invest £1K in quality UK shares!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor outlines how she would invest in UK shares ahead of the New Year as she looks to start…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Thinking of investing in Tesla? Here’s how much £1,000 in 2010 would be worth today

| Tom Rodgers

Could investing in Tesla at IPO in 2010 have made me rich? Here's how much a modest £1k of stock…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Start investing today? Here’s where I’d put my first £3,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

Can £3,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA turn into £52,000? Let’s look at how I’d invest that amount today…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is still surging! Will this continue in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

It's been an extraordinary year for the Rolls-Royce share price, rising by over 200%. This Fool is intrigued to know…

Read more »