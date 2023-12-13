Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 passive income stocks yielding at least 10% right now

2 passive income stocks yielding at least 10% right now

Jon Smith considers two passive income stocks with some of the highest yields in the FTSE 250, but also notes the risks involved.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stocks that pay dividends are a good way for me to make passive income. There are different levels of risk involved depending on the dividend yield. Usually, the higher the yield, the more risky it is to rely on the stock for sustainable income. Yet there are always exceptions to the rule. Here are a couple of ideas I’m weighing up at the moment.

Income is in the name

TwentyFour Income Fund (LSE:TFIF) currently has a yield of 10.15%. The FTSE 250 investment trust looks attractive, with the share price also up 3% over the past year.

Straight away, the fact that the yield is high without having a sharp fall in the share price is a good sign to me. If the share price has dropped significantly, it can push up the dividend yield, but this is unsustainable.

The income fund says it “targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities”. In other words, it buys bonds, collateralised loans and other similar things that it believes are undervalued. In theory, it can earn a high level of income from such products, which it then pays out to investors.

I like the stock because a key objective is to generate income from dividends for investors. Further, because a lot of the securities bought have a floating interest rate attached, it has benefitted from the rise in interest rates over the past year. This is one of the reasons why the share price hasn’t taken a hit.

A key risk to note is the illiquid nature of the bonds and other loans the managers buy. This means they aren’t frequently traded. So if the fund manager urgently needed to sell something, it could really struggle to do so.

Look who’s back in town

The second high-yield option is Ithaca Energy (LSE:ITH). The business is also currently listed on the FTSE 250. It was previously on the AIM market but was bought out in 2017. It went public again in 2022.

This means there isn’t a huge amount of public financial history about the oil and gas firm. Although this is a risk due to a lack of dividend track record, the current yield of 14.25% is certainly eye-catching.

The share price is down 13% over the past year, but this doesn’t bother me too much. Commodity stocks like Ithaca are known to be volatile. When I look at the share price movements, it does have sharp spikes and troughs.

What I am bothered about is the financial results. From this angle, the picture looks strong. For the first nine months of 2023, adjusted EBITDA was down slightly at $1.37bn. However, available liquidity jumped from $399.4m in 2022 to $912.6m. Adjusted net debt to adjusted earnings fell to a low level of just 0.37 times.

These figures lead me to believe the dividends are sustainable going forward. I’ve got both stocks on my watchlist to consider buying when I have free funds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

A 10% yield but down 32%! Is this FTSE stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock pays some of the highest dividends in the index and is very undervalued compared to its…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20k ISA allowance to target a second income of £1,500 a year

| Ben McPoland

Today looks like a fantastic time to open an ISA and invest in FTSE 100 stocks to try and generate…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think the dividend forecast could send the Aviva share price climbing

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has had a few good months, but we still see some big dividend yields. Could they…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? I’d buy 264 shares of this dividend stock to aim for £200 per month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s stake in Coca-Cola returns 57% per year without reinvesting dividends. Stephen Wright wonders whether any UK dividend shares…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how I plan to build a second income in 2024

| Charlie Keough

With one eye firmly on 2024, this Fool is looking ahead to how he can generate a second income. Here…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock I’d buy before the market rallies!

| Sumayya Mansoor

If a bull run is around the corner, our writer explains why she would add this FTSE 100 stock to…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

One dividend giant I’d buy over Aviva shares for 2024

| Simon Watkins

Heading into 2024, Aviva shares still look like a good buy to me, but I think right now another high-yielding…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think the dividend forecast could send Lloyds shares climbing

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have started picking up towards the end of 2023. But they're still a long way down in five…

Read more »