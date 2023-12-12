Home » Investing Articles » Some cheap shares just keep on falling. Why?

Some cheap shares just keep on falling. Why?

Christopher Ruane explains how he tries to react as an investor to the promise or perils that cheap shares can appear to offer.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sometimes, I scoop up what I think are cheap shares, only to watch them fall further. And fall. And fall…

My holding in British American Tobacco is an example. At least I am getting paid dividends while the shares lose value however. My holding in S4 Capital has been in steady decline and does not even earn me any passive income along the way.

When a share that already seems attractively priced, what might it mean? How could I respond as an investor trying to balance risk with possible reward?

Why, why, why?

Rather than react emotionally to a plummeting share price (which can feel like a natural reaction), I try to behave rationally.

What does that mean in practice? Basically, my focus is on understanding why some cheap shares I own are continuing to lose value.

Is it because of some fundamental concern about the business, such as declining profit margins? Or could it be more about sentiment, for example because a profitable sector has fallen out of favour with investors?

Both fundamentals and sentiment can be important.

I might dismiss sentiment as wrong, but that does not reduce its impact. I could tie up money in cheap shares for years, or even decades, waiting for wider investor sentiment to match my own. It might never happen.

That said, if investor sentiment about a share changes that does not necessarily concern me. Sentiment can be fickle. On the other hand, if a company’s fundamental business performance is getting worse over time, I always review the investment case. I try to understand why a share has fallen – and what its commercial prospects look like.

Pride can be expensive

Making that sort of rational assessment can be difficult. Having liked an investment case so much to buy, the share makes it easy to have what behavioural psychologists call a confirmation bias. For example, a shareholder may pay too much attention to a company’s strengths while making excuses for poor performance.

But a lack of objectivity can be very expensive.

Making a move

Let us say I can be objective though. How should I to react to cheap shares that just keep falling?I think the answer depends on how I feel about the investment case.

If I continue to think it is attractive, a falling share price can actually offer me an opportunity to increase my holding in a company at a cheaper share than I would have had to pay before.

One risk to avoid is ending up with a single company representing too large a proportion of my overall portfolio. No matter how attractive I think a share may be, diversification is a key risk-management principle.

But what if I think a cheap share could well keep falling in price, giving me a growing paper loss?

In such a situation, it can be emotionally uncomfortable to sell and turn a paper loss into an actual one. But emotions can be an investor’s enemy not just his friend.

Sometimes, what seem like cheap shares are value traps – and the rational move can be to get rid of them, rather than just keep living in groundless hope.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and S4 Capital Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why I think it’s prime time to add BT shares to my portfolio

| Dylan Hood

BT shares are starting to gain momentum but still trade at a discount to the market. This Fool explains why…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

How I could retire with half a million made from dividend shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how his ability to invest more over time can help to boost his retirement pot potential…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

One dividend giant I’d buy over Aviva shares for 2024

| Simon Watkins

Heading into 2024, Aviva shares still look like a good buy to me, but I think right now another high-yielding…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think the dividend forecast could send Lloyds shares climbing

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have started picking up towards the end of 2023. But they're still a long way down in five…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start finding the best FTSE value shares in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian details how he goes about identifying the best FTSE value stocks for his portfolio as we move into…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is the BAE share price way too high?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The BAE share price has risen very high very fast. And our author is taking a careful look to decide…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to invest £5k in income shares to target a £300 annual dividend

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains some key tactics to find and analyse income shares when looking to bolster annual dividend portfolio profits.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn £1,000 into £5,000 using UK growth shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There's a wide range of UK growth shares that can propel investor wealth in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »