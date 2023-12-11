Home » Investing Articles » Why these 5 FTSE 100 stocks have my attention!

Why these 5 FTSE 100 stocks have my attention!

Dr James Fox details the five FTSE 100 stocks that meet his value criteria. But what are they and what makes them such interesting opportunities?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are plenty of FTSE 100 stocks that I’d buy for dividends. But there aren’t all that many I’d buy for their value.

That might sound strange, because there are lots of analysts’ notes out there suggesting British stocks are undervalued.

And I thought the same way for a while, but I’ve changed my mind of late. Why? Because of growth.

The UK economy isn’t projected to set to world on fire in the coming years. I really hope it will, but the forecasts don’t agree.

So, many FTSE 100 stocks may appear cheap today. But when we take growth prospects into account, they’re really not. The economy isn’t expected to grow quickly, and neither are they.

So, today I’m looking at five stocks that I’d buy because they’re undervalued.

PEG is underrated

The price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is a useful metric in stock valuation. It blends the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio with expected earnings growth.

In fact, I’m increasingly thinking it’s the most important tool I have to assess stocks.

Represented as P/E divided by the earnings growth rate over three-five years, a PEG ratio below one may indicate an undervalued stock regarding its growth potential.

However, it’s crucial to recognise the limitations of the PEG ratio. One issue is its assumption of a linear relationship between P/E and growth.

It’s also the case that the PEG ratio is calculated using forecast earnings for the coming three-five years. And these forecasts can be incorrect.

But a PEG ratio provides a comprehensive snapshot of a stock’s attractiveness that prudent investors consider alongside other factors for a well-informed investment decision.

Only five!

Surprisingly, there are only five stocks on the FTSE 100 that have PEG ratios below one. That could mean 95 stocks either trade around fair value or are overvalued when adjusted for growth!

However, I’d add that the PEG ratio is primarily designed for evaluating growth stocks. It may not be as suitable for assessing dividend stocks. And lot of FTSE 100 stocks are mature, dividend-paying stocks.

Nonetheless, it’s still an important finding. Very few FTSE 100 stocks appear to represent good value when adjusted for growth.

So, what are the five stocks that I think scream ‘buy me’ for my own portfolio?

PEG
Tesco0.48
Rolls-Royce0.48
Lloyds0.53
Marks & Spencer0.82
Intercontinental Hotels Group0.97

The data suggests that Intercontinental Hotel Group is trading near fair value but could have some upside, despite surging 36.5% over the past 12 months.

The PEG ratio also suggests that Marks & Spencer is undervalued by 18% despite being one of the strongest performing stocks on the index this year — it’s up 110% over 12 months.

Meanwhile, these PEG ratios also suggest that Tesco, Rolls-Royce, and Lloyds are undervalued by half.

So, while I already own shares in Rolls-Royce and Lloyds, I’m looking to add the other three to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

At a 52-week high, here’s what the charts say about the Taylor Wimpey share price!

| Charlie Carman

As the Taylor Wimpey share price gains momentum, should investors consider buying this FTSE 100 housebuilder stock? Charlie Carman investigates.

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more as Shell’s share price dips 10% on oil prices?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price looks very undervalued compared to its peers, and it remains well-positioned in both the fossil fuel and…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think FTSE 250 stocks could be set to race ahead again

| Alan Oscroft

As we head towards the end of 2023, could FTSE 250 shares be set for a winning run again? I…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 firm Legal & General a no-brainer stock for dividend investors in 2024?

| Simon Watkins

Down 11% this year, but with a high yield, and undervalued compared to its peers, this FTSE 100 stock looks…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 19% in 1 day, is this FTSE 100 blue-chip stock a bargain?

| Andrew Mackie

After witnessing its worst one-day fall since 2008, Andrew Mackie believes this blue-chip stock could be set to soar in…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down more than 10% in 2023, Fools are backing these 5 UK stocks to reverse that – and then some! – in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

Five Fools see buying opportunities among these beaten-down shares in the UK stock markets!

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

My secret stock filters for finding bargain value shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the three filters that he uses to find cheap value stocks to buy, along with how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After hitting a record low, is the Vodafone share price a binary bet?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling more than a fifth in the past year, the Vodafone share price is hitting new lows. So do…

Read more »