Home » Investing Articles » Is FTSE 100 firm Legal & General a no-brainer stock for dividend investors in 2024?

Is FTSE 100 firm Legal & General a no-brainer stock for dividend investors in 2024?

Down 11% this year, but with a high yield, and undervalued compared to its peers, this FTSE 100 stock looks like a passive income machine to me.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 financial services firm Legal & General’s shares (LSE: LGEN) have dropped 11% from their 7 March high.

The key reason for the fall was the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and then Credit Suisse, in my view. These catalysed fears of a new financial crisis. This did not happen, but Legal & General shares are still marked down.

The advent of a genuine new financial crisis does remain a risk for the stock, of course. Another is that inflation and interest rates stay high, deterring new client business.

However, I bought Legal & General shares some time ago for three key reasons and I think those reasons are still valid now.

My first is that they should continue to pay high dividends in the future. Second, the share price should gradually converge towards its fair value over time. 

And third, these gains should continue to be driven by a strong core business.

Nothing has changed, in my view, and I am considering buying more of the stock before 2024 begins.

Core business positioned for growth

Legal & General’s core business looks strong to me and is in a high-growth market.

Its retirement solutions operation is a market leader in the UK Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) space. This is where a company takes over other companies’ pension scheme commitments for a guaranteed return from them.

It is also in the top 10 in the US PRT market, which has exceptional growth potential. Only around 9% of the US’s $3trn of defined benefit pension schemes have been transferred so far.

Legal & General Investment Management is also a leading global asset manager. It is ranked 11th in the world, with £1.2trn of assets under management.

Its H1 results showed it has generated £5.9bn of capital from the start of its five-year plan in 2020. And it is on track to achieve its target of £8bn-£9bn by the end of 2024, according to the company.

Undervalued compared to its peers

On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, Legal & General is the cheapest in its peer group, trading at 7.1.

Prudential is at 8.9, Hansard Global at 10.3, Admiral at 22.8, and Beazley at 29.6. This gives a peer group average of 16.9.

To determine what a fair price for the company’s shares might be, I applied the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. Given the assumptions involved in this, I used several analysts’ valuations as well as my own.

The core assessments for the company range between 48% and 52% undervalued. The lowest of these would give a fair value per share of £4.62 compared to the current £2.40.

This suggests to me that the shares are very good value indeed.

Big dividends for investors

In 2022, Legal & General paid a total dividend of 19.37p per share. Based on the current share price, this gives a yield of 8%.

However, in its H1 results, it said it will increase the payout by 5% to the end of 2024.  This would mean a yield of 8.5% this year, based on today’s price. Next year, it would mean a payout of 8.9% on the same basis.

An 8.9% yield average over 10 years would add £8,900 to an initial £10,000 investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why these 5 FTSE 100 stocks have my attention!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details the five FTSE 100 stocks that meet his value criteria. But what are they and what…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

At a 52-week high, here’s what the charts say about the Taylor Wimpey share price!

| Charlie Carman

As the Taylor Wimpey share price gains momentum, should investors consider buying this FTSE 100 housebuilder stock? Charlie Carman investigates.

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more as Shell’s share price dips 10% on oil prices?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price looks very undervalued compared to its peers, and it remains well-positioned in both the fossil fuel and…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think FTSE 250 stocks could be set to race ahead again

| Alan Oscroft

As we head towards the end of 2023, could FTSE 250 shares be set for a winning run again? I…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 19% in 1 day, is this FTSE 100 blue-chip stock a bargain?

| Andrew Mackie

After witnessing its worst one-day fall since 2008, Andrew Mackie believes this blue-chip stock could be set to soar in…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down more than 10% in 2023, Fools are backing these 5 UK stocks to reverse that – and then some! – in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

Five Fools see buying opportunities among these beaten-down shares in the UK stock markets!

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

My secret stock filters for finding bargain value shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the three filters that he uses to find cheap value stocks to buy, along with how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After hitting a record low, is the Vodafone share price a binary bet?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling more than a fifth in the past year, the Vodafone share price is hitting new lows. So do…

Read more »