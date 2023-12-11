Here’s one 7.5% yielding income stock I’d snap up in a heartbeat!

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this income stock looks too good to miss out on, and why she’d buy the shares for her holdings.

One income stock I’ve had on my radar for some time is Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR). I’m going to be adding some shares to my holdings imminently. Here’s why!

Properties for supermarkets

Supermarket Income is set up as a real estate investment trust (REIT). This basically means it is designed to make money from properties yielding rental income. What I love about REITs is that they must return 90% of profits to shareholders.

As the name suggests, Supermarket Income specialises in properties for supermarkets. These can range from retail locations to warehousing and other operational properties.

As I write, Supermarket shares are trading for 79p. The shares are down 21% over a 12-month period as they were trading for 100p at this time last year.

My investment case

First of all, I’m not concerned about the fall in the share price. This is linked to macroeconomic volatility including soaring inflation and rising interest rates. The wider property market has been hampered and shares across the sector have fallen.

Rising interest rates are still a risk for me to bear in mind. This is because when rates are higher, borrowing costs are increased and growth initiatives can be impacted negatively. Plus, the value of existing assets dwindles too as property prices fall.

Another issue I’ll keep an eye on is that rent collection can be impacted during times of economic turbulence. This can hurt performance and potential payouts.

On the other side of the coin, I’m buoyed by Supermarket’s position in the market and profile. For example, it can count some of the biggest firms in the grocery sector as customers. These include FTSE 100 giants Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

In addition to this, Supermarket’s contracts help me believe that rent and revenue could continue rolling in, no matter the economic outlook. It ties its customers into longer-term agreements and if inflation does increase, it can seek increased rent through its inflation clauses.

Moving onto its most recent results, Supermarket released a full-year update for the year ended 30 June 2023 back in September. Annualised passing rent, operating profit, and adjusted earnings all increased, by 30%, 37%, and 26%, compared to the previous fiscal year. Its final dividend increased too, albeit by only 1%.

Finally, speaking of returns, a dividend yield of 7.56% is extremely attractive. However, it’s worth remembering dividends are never guaranteed.

Final thoughts

To conclude, I’m a fan of Supermarket Income REIT. It will join a few other REITs I hold positions in as pure play passive income stocks. Its specialist focus offers it some defensive ability too, if you ask me. After all, everyone needs to eat and supermarket premises are an essential piece of infrastructure in most societies.

The business has performed well in the face of negative market conditions. I reckon that once the market rallies, Supermarket’s performance, payouts, and shares could follow suit. I’ll be snapping up the shares soon to make the most of this.