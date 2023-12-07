Home » Investing Articles » The Games Workshop share price is down 10% today! What’s the story?

The Games Workshop share price is down 10% today! What’s the story?

Jon Smith takes a closer look at the just-out trading update that’s causing the Games Workshop share price to drop like a stone.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The biggest faller in the FTSE 250 so far today (7 December) is the Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) share price. Despite being a strong growth stock over the past few years, it’s down 10.4% to trade at 9,945p. Here’s what’s going on.

Details of the update

The business released a trading update which was the first one since September. On the face of it, things are positive. The revenue forecast for the half-year is for it “to be not less than £235m”, up from the £212.3m from last year.

Importantly, profit before tax is estimated to be no less than £94m. This would be an increase from £83.6m.

However, there was a key point that seems to have underwhelmed investors. Licensing revenue is forecasted to fall from £14.3m to £12m. This revenue refers to situations when the intellectual property of the business is licenced out. For Games Workshop, this includes Warhammer video games.

The concern here is that if demand is slowing for supplementary products related to the brand, it could be an early warning sign. It’s something that will need to be monitored closely going forward.

Income outlook

Another point that might be contributing to the share price fall relates to free cash flow and dividends. The business usually pays out four dividends a year. Even though I expect that next one to be announced with the half-year results in January, I thought the management team would have provided an indication of the dividend size in this trading update.

The fact it didn’t mention it is potentially slightly worrying. It might be a smaller pay out, for reasons yet to be disclosed. At present, the dividend yield is 4.62%.

Another factor that goes along with available funds is the bump up in Christmas bonuses to staff. The cash payment is increasing from a total of £4.5m last year to £7.5m this year. It equates to £2,500 per staff member.

Of course, this should help to boost staff motivation. It’s not a big negative, but some investors might be concerned this lowers cash that could be used for dividends.

Nothing to worry about

I think the reaction in the share price today is overdone. Despite the concerns around licencing revenue and dividend potential, Games Workshop is doing very well.

It has a diversified revenue stream and is bucking the broader trend of retailers that sell to consumers having a poor 2023.

Given that the stock is up 43% over the past year and 253% over the past five years, I see the drop today as a short-term dip. Of course, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, it’s not cheap, even with the dip. Yet I think when investors consider the long-term growth prospects, the stock does look attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

A flavour of our Motley Fool investing philosophy

| G A Chester

The Motley Fool's investing philosophy, stock market opportunities, and valuation measures, ft. Aviva, Tesco and Wetherspoons.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Dividend Shares

Buying these 3 income stocks could make me £249 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over three income stocks with an average yield above 5% that he's put on his watchlist for…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Fundsmith Equity in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool is wondering whether the New Year might be a good time to invest some cash in Terry Smith's…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price go in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

Looking ahead to 2024, this Fool is wondering if it could be the year the Lloyds share price finally takes…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

An 8.4% yield but down 27%! This FTSE 250 hidden gem looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Recently demoted to the FTSE 250, this high-quality business has good growth prospects, pays big dividends, and is undervalued compared…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Could the Diageo share price hit new highs in 2024?

| Mark David Hartley

With the Diageo share price in a slump this year, I’m wondering if a recovery in 2024 could make this…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I’m targeting huge dividends like Warren Buffett

| John Fieldsend

One of Warren Buffett’s investments earns over 50% in dividends on his original stake. Here’s how I’m targeting similar cash…

Read more »