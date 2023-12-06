Home » Investing Articles » Should I invest in a FTSE 100 ETF in 2024?

Should I invest in a FTSE 100 ETF in 2024?

This investor weighs up the pros and cons of choosing to invest in a fund that will passively track the FTSE 100 index next year.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett has long recommended low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a good way for investors to build wealth. So it’s no surprise that index funds mimicking the performance of the FTSE 100 are popular with UK investors.

But is a Footsie tracker the right fit for my own portfolio in 2024 and beyond? Let’s discuss.

A few advantages

First, there a number of positives to a passive index investing strategy. For one, it takes away all the hassle of having to find, research and monitor individual stocks. This can be extremely time-consuming, especially as a new investor.

This is one of the main reasons that Buffett advocates index funds. It takes away much of the stress and simplifies the whole process of wealth-building.

Another attractive feature is that investing in a FTSE 100 index tracker would give my portfolio instant diversification. I’d have my money behind a basket of 100 stocks, including world-class businesses like Unilever, AstraZeneca and the London Stock Exchange Group.

This would also provide me with geographic diversification, as most of the firms in the Footsie operate globally. Indeed, around 70% of the revenue generated collectively by these companies is from overseas.

So this would give my portfolio exposure to global growth, including rapidly developing regions like South-East Asia.

Finally, some platforms still charge fees to buy and sell stocks. It would therefore work out much cheaper to buy just a single investment.

The Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF, for instance, currently has a very low ongoing charge of 0.09%. And it offers a handy dividend yield of 4.1%, which could potentially boost my passive income.

A few downsides

However, there are a few drawbacks to this strategy, I feel.

An obvious one is that I’m limiting myself to average returns. For the FTSE 100, that’s an annualised return of around 7.5% (including dividends) since 1984.

While that’s certainly nothing to be sniffed at, my portfolio wouldn’t benefit directly from the top individual performers.

For example, this year the FTSE 100 is basically flat (excluding dividends). What’s happened is that some stocks have gone up while others have gone down, cancelling each other out in the process.

Yet, within the index, shares of Rolls-Royce have more than trebled so far in 2023. And well-known stocks like retailers Marks and Spencer and B&M European Value are up 104% and 47%, respectively.

Plus, over five years, stocks like Frasers Group (up 213%), Ashtead (177%) and JD Sports Fashion (120%) have easily outperformed the FTSE 100 (10%).

Buying just a tracker fund would mean potentially missing out on this outperformance.

A better strategy?

The Foolish takeaway here is that I think individual investors like myself can do better than a FTSE 100 tracker fund.

After all, it’s a big wide world out there, with the opportunity to invest across the globe (both actively and passively). Why limit my portfolio to just the Footsie?

Mega-trends like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and rocket technology for space exploration are all advancing rapidly.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of resources nowadays to find great investing ideas, including services like The Motley Fool’s Share Advisor.  

Looking ahead, there has never been a more exciting time to be a stock-picker, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ashtead Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the low easyJet share price a steal?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer breaks down whether the easyJet share price is an opportunity he’s interested in. He wants to know if…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9.4% and 7.1% yields! Which of these FTSE 100 dividend shares should I buy for 2024?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have excellent records when it comes to delivering passive income. But which would be the best…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 250 looks an incredible bargain

| Cliff D'Arcy

While all the attention is on the elite FTSE 100, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index looks unbelievably cheap. I don't…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to make the most of juicy UK shares ahead of 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer reckons there hasn't been a better time to snap up quality UK shares. She explains how she's planning…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Offering a higher dividend yield than the average across FTSE 100 stocks, are Lloyds shares worth buying for passive income…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2023, what next for the Tesco share price in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Tesco share price has had a great 2023, rising 27% while the FTSE 100 was flat. But what might…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

FTSE 250? No, I’d buy this index fund instead

| Oliver Rodzianko

Investing in index funds can be a profitable enterprise. Our author has been exploring the different options to determine the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This 4% yielding FTSE 100 giant is dirt-cheap and perfect for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for a mammoth business with shares trading at discount levels and offering an excellent passive income opportunity? Our writer…

Read more »