Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £4k in my SIPP with the aim of doubling my money

How I’d invest £4k in my SIPP with the aim of doubling my money

Jon Smith talks through how he’d use dividend growth stocks to grow a SIPP pot consistently to achieve strong long-term returns.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is an alternative to an ISA that I can use to invest money in a tax-efficient way. The tax benefits are a big plus when considering how to invest, but I have to remember that once I’ve put the money in, I can’t take it out of my pension until I hit 55. Yet when I consider an investing goal of trying to double my money, time can act as my friend.

Making the goal realistic

I want to assume that I’ve got £4k ready to go right now and that I’ve not used up any of my SIPP allocation for the year.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

I’m not trying any kind of get-rich-quick scheme, but rather the aim to double my money is over the course of a decade. When I work this backwards, it’s not a wild goal to have at all.

For example, if I can achieve an average 7% return each year, the benefits of compounding will mean that I could reach a pot worth £8k in a decade. With that in mind, the focus turns to how I can aim for a 7% return on average.

My strategy idea

The SIPP is designed for buy-and-hold investments. It’s not the right place for me to try and trade stocks each day. With that in mind, I can rule out some strategies.

One strategy that I feel would work well for this goal is to pick dividend growth stocks. To be clear, these are companies that pay out income via a dividend but also have good growth prospects.

As an example, consider the Georgian firm TBC Bank Group. It’s listed on the FTSE 250 and has a dividend yield of 5.97%. Over the past year the stock is up 23%. I’ve taken a look at the business and feel that the digital platform growth it should have going forward, alongside the tailwinds of high interest rates, should allow it to do well in 2024.

My aim would be to generate a 7% return from a mix of the dividend income and future share price appreciation.

This is just one stock in this category. My strategy would be to build a portfolio in my SIPP of different stocks like TBC Bank to diversify my exposure.

Risk and reward

By sticking to my strategy and aiming to be patient with 7% annual returns, I believe I can reach my goal over a decade. This doesn’t come without risks.

The share prices of the stocks I buy might not increase, but rather fall. This would put pressure on the dividend side of my portfolio to try and generate a positive return. Or I could get a double whammy whereby a company underperforms and cuts the dividend. This would hurt not only the dividend yield but also the share price.

Looking a decade into the future isn’t easy. But on balance, I don’t see any reason why my SIPP can’t be the tool to help me grow my wealth significantly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

£3 a day vs £30 a day passive income plan

| John Fieldsend

What’s the difference between a £3 a day and £30 a day passive income plan? More to the point, how…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is the British American Tobacco (BAT) share price NOW too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

The BAT share price has sunk again after another chilly market update. But is the company now a brilliant bargain…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’m using December to snap up cheap shares!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is keen to use this month to add some cheap shares to his portfolio. Here he examines one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce retain its share price gain and more?

| Gaurav Sharma

The Rolls-Royce share price has impressed in 2023. I particularly like management’s fresh impetus on quadrupling profits and sustainable aviation…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to consider buying in December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in December, including one 'Fire' and one…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No real savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to target financial freedom

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights some of the core investing principles Warren Buffett uses to build and maintain his multi-billion-dollar fortune.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Better FTSE bank buy for 2024: NatWest or Lloyds?

| Simon Watkins

Both of these heavyweight FTSE shares look like good potential buys to me, but one looks like an especially attractive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If my Dad had invested £500 in Rolls-Royce shares when I was born, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers how an investment in Rolls-Royce shares would have performed against other potential ideas from the 1990s.

Read more »