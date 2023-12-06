Home » Investing Articles » 9.4% and 7.1% yields! Which of these FTSE 100 dividend shares should I buy for 2024?

9.4% and 7.1% yields! Which of these FTSE 100 dividend shares should I buy for 2024?

These FTSE 100 stocks have excellent records when it comes to delivering passive income. But which would be the best dividend stock for next year?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Each of these FTSE 100 dividend shares offers yields well above the 3.9% index average for next year. Which should I buy for my UK shares portfolio for passive income in 2024?

Taylor Wimpey

Times are tough for UK’s housebuilders like Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) as higher-than-normal interest rates hammer buyer affordability. But hopes that the Bank of England (BoE) has ceased its rate-hiking cycle have boosted hopes that the worst could be over.

Recent data from the housing market has fed into this optimism. Indeed, latest Nationwide research last week showed average home prices unexpectedly rose 0.2% month on month in November. Such news supports broker predictions that the builders will continue to pay market-beating dividends.

City analysts are tipping Taylor Wimpey, for one, to keep 2022’s full-year dividend of 9.4p per share unchanged through to the end of next year. This projection yields an enormous 7.1%.

Buy I’m not convinced by this forecast. After all, 2024’s dividend projection is above projected earnings of around 9p per share. And profits are in peril of coming in below forecasts as the UK economy splutters and inflation exceeds the BoE’s 2% target.

On the plus side, Taylor Wimpey’s balance sheet remains robust. Net cash on its balance sheet actually ticked around 2% higher in the first half, to £654.9m. However, its financial position could deteriorate significantly if completions (which plummeted 26% between January and June) don’t pick up.

I plan to cling on to the Taylor Wimpey shares I already own. The long-term outlook for the company remains bright as the UK population steadily grows. But I’d rather buy other FTSE 100 shares to generate passive income next year.

Legal & General Group

Indeed, I’m thinking about adding more Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) shares to my FTSE 100 portfolio when I next have the opportunity.

Look, the financial services giant also faces upheaval in 2024 as the cost-of-living crisis rolls on. People could continue to have less money to invest and to spend on protection and retirement products. Operating profit here dipped 2% during the six months to June as people tightened their pursestrings.

Yet a cash-rich balance sheet means Legal & General is likely to continue paying big dividends, even if business remains subdued. Its Solvency II capital ratio rose to an exceptional 230% by the midway point of the year. Capital generation of £5.9bn, meanwhile, also outstripped dividends of £3.6bn.

City analysts agree with my upbeat assessment. They expect the FTSE firm to meet its goal of raising the annual dividend by 5% through to the end of next year. This results in a 9.4% dividend yield.

I’ve bought Legal & General shares twice this year on expectation of big dividends now and in the future. It has excellent growth opportunities as populations rapidly age in its key markets and fears over State Pensions increase. The company is expanding its operations in North America and Europe to capitalise in this too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the low easyJet share price a steal?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer breaks down whether the easyJet share price is an opportunity he’s interested in. He wants to know if…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Should I invest in a FTSE 100 ETF in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

This investor weighs up the pros and cons of choosing to invest in a fund that will passively track the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 250 looks an incredible bargain

| Cliff D'Arcy

While all the attention is on the elite FTSE 100, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index looks unbelievably cheap. I don't…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to make the most of juicy UK shares ahead of 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer reckons there hasn't been a better time to snap up quality UK shares. She explains how she's planning…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Offering a higher dividend yield than the average across FTSE 100 stocks, are Lloyds shares worth buying for passive income…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2023, what next for the Tesco share price in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Tesco share price has had a great 2023, rising 27% while the FTSE 100 was flat. But what might…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

FTSE 250? No, I’d buy this index fund instead

| Oliver Rodzianko

Investing in index funds can be a profitable enterprise. Our author has been exploring the different options to determine the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This 4% yielding FTSE 100 giant is dirt-cheap and perfect for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for a mammoth business with shares trading at discount levels and offering an excellent passive income opportunity? Our writer…

Read more »