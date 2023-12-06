Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK stocks for value investors to consider buying before the end of the year

2 UK stocks for value investors to consider buying before the end of the year

Exploiting cyclical downturns can be a great way for value investors to find stocks to buy at bargain prices. Stephen Wright has two in mind for December.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Value investing is about finding opportunities to buy stocks when they’re cheap. One way of doing this is by paying attention to where companies are in their business cycles.

Most businesses have ups and downs and this is entirely normal. But share prices can sometimes over-react – especially to downturns – and this can provide chances to grab a bargain.

Cyclicality

Some businesses are more prone to cyclical fluctuations than others. Construction firms like Taylor Wimpey, for example, do better when the economy is strong than when things are tough.

Difficult times for the business, though, can present opportunities for investors. Back in July, the stock was trading under £1 as interest rates seemed destined to go higher for a while.

Since August, though, the Bank of England has elected to hold rates fixed. And the resulting surge of optimism has sent the Taylor Wimpey share price up to £1.33.

Not all industries are as volatile as housebuilding, but few are entirely immune. And there are some companies at a point in the cycle where I think they look like good investments right now.

Croda International

Right now, I think Croda International (LSE:CRDA) is close to a cyclical low. The company’s pre-tax profit is expected to drop from £440m to around £300m.

As I see it, this is the result of short-term issues, rather than long-term problems. I think there’s significant growth around the corner, which should help push the stock higher.

The company sells lipids to vaccine manufacturers. This enjoyed a boost during Covid-19, but things have turned down sharply as excess customer inventory has caused demand to fall off.

The danger here is that the slump in demand might last longer than expected. If that happens, shareholders might have to put up with lower earnings for some time.

For investors who are prepared to be patient, though, this looks like a good opportunity. With the stock starting to recover from a five-year low, I think this could be a good time to buy.

Forterra

Another company close to a low point in its business cycle is brick manufacturer Forterra (LSE:FORT). Like Croda, the stock has recently started to rebound off a 52-week low.

Over the long term, I expect the business to benefit from a structural shortage of housing in the UK. But there have been a couple of issues for the firm to contend with recently.

One of these is inflation, which has been putting pressure on margins recently. While this has showed signs of easing up, if it turns out to be a temporary reprieve, the stock could go lower.

If that happens, though, I’m happy to keep buying the stock at lower prices. I expect the company to do well over the long term, so I’m happy to buy as many shares as I can before the price rallies.

The way I see it, I’ll likely look at the Forterra share price in the future and wish it was cheaper. So I’m going to take advantage now while I have the chance.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Forterra Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Croda International Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Which of these is the best dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock to buy for 2024?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of the greatest FTSE 100 stocks to buy for the long term. But are these UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s on the cards for the BT share price in 2024?

| Sumayya Mansoor

After a turbulent few years, could the BT share price experience a better year ahead and how? This Fool investigates.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares could reach £1.50 in 2024

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds shares rising from 43p to £1.50 in 2024 sounds like a tall order, but here is how the unloved…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Should investors rush to buy Aviva shares before the end of the year?

| Stephen Wright

The 7.5% dividend yield on Aviva shares is attractive. But Stephen Wright thinks a different FTSE 100 insurer is a…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

I’d earn £1,260 in passive income by investing a £20k Isa in these 3 ultra-high-yield stocks

| Harvey Jones

I'm on the hunt for passive income and I reckon the following FTSE 100 stocks should help me generate it…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could these beleaguered FTSE 100 stocks stage a turnaround?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Could these FTSE 100 stocks be primed for recovery after difficult times? Sumayya Mansoor takes a look at what could…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 giant one of the best income stocks out there?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this medical business as a potential income stock for her portfolio, even though…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

£2k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? One top stock I’d buy before the New Year!

| Ben McPoland

Here's one US stock this writer thinks could grow for a long time to come and deliver attractive returns in…

Read more »