Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this fallen FTSE 100 passive income star for 2024?

Should I buy this fallen FTSE 100 passive income star for 2024?

This FTSE 100 heavyweight pays high dividends, looks very undervalued, and should benefit from China’s ongoing recovery in 2024.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 metals and mining giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) have dropped 12% from their high this year.

This has been driven by market concerns over China’s economic recovery following three years of Covid. Before that, the country’s dramatic economic growth had powered commodity price gains from the mid-1990s.

I try to buy stocks when they are at or near the bottom of where I think they should be. This is based primarily on business fundamentals and stock valuation methods. I also look at the prospects for dividend payouts, as I expect to be compensated for supporting the stock.

In my view, Rio Tinto looks like it might be at such a turning point. The big risk in the shares, of course, is that China’s economic rebound fails. Another is that demand remains stagnant or drops elsewhere.

Well-positioned core business

Recent economic data points to China achieving its target growth this year of “about 5%”. Several major stimulus measures recently also point to its economic recovery continuing into 2024, in my view. This provides an ideal operating environment for Rio Tinto.

The company’s Q3 production results saw a 1.2% rise in shipments of iron ore — crucial for China’s vast steelmaking needs. Around 54% of the company’s projected revenue this year will come from this raw material.

Production of mined copper — critical for wiring and as a conduit in China’s renewable power generation — was up 5%. And aluminium production — used in its electric vehicles and solar energy sector — was 9% higher than the third quarter of 2022.

Undervalued compared to peers

Rio Tinto is slightly undervalued compared to its peers on a price-to-book (P/B) basis. It currently trades at 2.2, with Anglo American at 1.3, Vale at 1.7, Fortescue at 2.9, and BHP Group at 3.5. This gives a peer group average of 2.4.

However, it is very undervalued on a discounted cash flow (DCF) basis. Given the assumptions involved in this, I use several analysts’ DCF valuations as well as my own.

The core assessments for Rio Tinto show it to be between 56% and 60% undervalued. The lowest of these gives a fair value per share of £127.25, against the current price of £55.99.

Of course, the stock may not reach this price. It does reiterate to me, though, that it looks like very good value indeed.

Big passive income generator

In 2022, Rio Tinto paid a total dividend of $4.92. At today’s exchange rate and share price, this gives a yield of 6.9%. The FTSE 100’s current average payout is around 3.9%.

If the yield averaged the same over 10 years, a £10,000 investment would make me another £6,900 over that time.

This would not include gains from reinvesting the dividends it paid me back into the stock, which I would do. On the other hand, tax liabilities would have to be deducted.

Positively as well, Rio recently reaffirmed its policy of paying 50% of underlying earnings to shareholders.

I have holdings in the sector, but if I did not, I would buy Rio Tinto for the yield opportunity. I also think it is likely that China will recover economically over time and the company’s share price with it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing For Beginners

How much do I need to invest to make a living from the stock market?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers not only how he could make a living from the stock market but also the numbers needed…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Forget savings accounts, here’s how Warren Buffett can make me richer

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett is one of the best teachers in the investing world. So, here's how I can channel the Oracle…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the 7.6% Aviva dividend yield grow in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's attracted by the Aviva dividend and considers whether the insurance share may merit a place…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d target these shares in 2024 for a second income

| Charlie Keough

As we head towards a brand new year, this Fool is targeting shares that will generate him a second income.…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Growth Shares

UK investors should consider buying this beaten-up FTSE 100 stock before 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A top UK fund manager is buying this battered FTSE 100 stock. And Edward Sheldon thinks investors should consider doing…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in NIO shares 4 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

NIO shares are selling for just $7 today after losing a big amount of value over the last couple of…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares may be cheap, but I think other banking stocks offer better value

| James Beard

Lloyds shares appear cheap compared to historical levels. But the valuations of other FTSE 100 banks look more attractive to…

Read more »