Home » Investing Articles » Putting £300 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £52,588 in passive income

Putting £300 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £52,588 in passive income

Lots of us put money aside. But it’s what we do with that money that counts. Dr James Fox details his strategy, turning savings into passive income.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are very few ways to earn a truly passive income. Investing is one of them.

It’s about putting money aside, making it work as hard as possible, before eventually drawing down. Much like a pension.

The thing is, while many of us put money aside each month, we often put this money into flexible, easy-to-reach savings accounts that pay very little interest.

Until recently my HSBC active savings account was giving me just 0.25% annual equivalent rate (AER). Even now the 2% AER isn’t overly exciting.

Getting richer

When it comes down to it, it’s about getting rich, or getting richer.

If I put aside £300 a month, 2% AER — which is likely as high as it’s going to get — isn’t going to make me much richer. In fact, it’s still some distance below the current rate of price inflation.

It’s a fairly simple equation. I’ve either got to save more money, or get a better rate of return to build wealth.

Currently, the best interest rate on a savings account is around 5.15%, but as the Bank of England base rate falls, this will decrease. This also requires me to lock my money away for some time.

While investing carries more risk than putting my money in savings accounts, it does offer me the opportunity to make a much higher rate of return.

One portfolio that I follow has grown 55% over the past 18 months, surpassing the S&P 500‘s 22%. However, this is extraordinary. Many novice investors aim for high single-digit returns.

Compounding is key

There’s one thing I’m yet to mention, and that’s the impact of compound returns.

It’s a vitally important ingredient that helps me turn my savings into something much bigger.

It works when I reinvest the returns generated from my investments, allowing me to harness the power of compounding.

It means my money can grow not only on the initial principal but also on the accumulated earnings.

This compounding effect amplifies the overall wealth-building process, exemplifying the profound impact that time and consistency can have on the growth of my financial portfolio.

The chart below highlights how the speed of growth increases over time as I reinvest.

This example shows the growth of £300 invested monthly over 35 years with an 8% annualised return.

At the end of the period, I’d have £669k, enough to generate £52,588 in passive income annually.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Not losing money

Warren Buffett’s first rule of investing is “don’t lose money”. That’s a really important one for investors getting started.

It’s sounds simple, but sometimes we need to hear it over and over again. If I lose 50%, I need to gain 100% to get back to where I was.

This is why is pays to make sensible investment decisions. Thankfully, these days, there’s a host of democratising platforms, like The Motley Fool, that can help us make good investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap value stocks I’m buying

| Andrew Mackie

These two FTSE 350 value stocks have performed miserably in 2023. However, Andrew Mackie expects their fortunes to turn in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the BT share price a golden opportunity?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko can smell the opportunity with the BT share price down 75% since December 2015. Yet, he thinks there’s…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

My £3-a-day second income plan for 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he could try to build a growing second income in the coming year for just…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

I’d buy 13,570 shares of this FTSE 250 dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 share has fallen out of favour with investors despite being a major player in an industry that…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s indicator tells me the UK stock market’s the cheapest it’s been for 15 years!

| James Beard

In 2001, Warren Buffett devised an indicator to assess whether a market is fairly valued. It tells me UK equities…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares before the Brexit vote, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have boomed over the past 12 months, but how have they fared since the Brexit vote. Dr James…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When will the IAG share price hit £2?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price hasn't properly recovered since the pandemic. In fact, the stock is down 63% over five years.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s my Tesla share price forecast for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In 2023, the Tesla share price has risen from $123 to $240. Here, Edward Sheldon provides his price target for…

Read more »