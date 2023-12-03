Home » Investing Articles » Here’s my Tesla share price forecast for 2024

Here’s my Tesla share price forecast for 2024

In 2023, the Tesla share price has risen from $123 to $240. Here, Edward Sheldon provides his price target for the stock for 2024.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price has been on fire this year. Year to date, it’s up about 95%.

Can shares in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer keep rising in the near term? Here’s my share price forecast for 2024.

Long-term potential

From a long-term investing perspective, Tesla is a stock I’m growing increasingly bullish on.

What excites me about the company is its ‘Dojo’ artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Described by legendary growth fund manager Cathie Wood as the “largest AI project in the world”, Dojo is a supercomputer designed to help Tesla develop its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.

In the long run, this technology could give Tesla a big edge over its rivals, and help it roll out ‘robotaxis’ and other autonomous driving services.

Short-term uncertainty

In the short term however, the company is facing some challenges. Today, Tesla is in the business of selling pretty standard EVs.

And there are a few issues to be aware of here. Firstly, consumers are cutting back on big-ticket expensive purchases right now due to high interest rates.

Secondly, drivers appear to be cooling on EVs due to factors like affordability, range anxiety, and a lack of charging networks.

Third, Tesla is now facing an intense level of competition. As a result, it’s cutting its prices.

It’s worth pointing out that the company is still expected to generate solid top- and bottom-line growth next year. Currently, analysts expect revenue to rise about 21% and earnings per share (EPS) to grow about 23%.

The three factors I mentioned above add some uncertainty to these forecasts, however. And when it comes to working out a share price target for Tesla, they need to be considered.

My share price forecast

Now, to calculate my share price forecast, I’m going to use a simple ‘earnings multiplier’ approach.

This involves taking next year’s consensus EPS forecast and applying a certain multiple to it.

Looking at analysts’ estimates, the consensus EPS forecast is currently $3.84 (I’m going to assume this is accurate, but it may not be).

As for the earnings multiple I’m willing to give the stock, it’s 40.

I think this multiple – which is about twice the US market average and significantly higher than the multiple on Nvidia – is fair weighing up the long-term growth story with the short-term challenges/uncertainty.

Multiplying the 2024 EPS forecast of $3.84 by 40, we get a price of about $154. So that’s my short-term share price target for Tesla.

Overvalued?

Now, obviously, this is a fair bit below the current share price. My target suggests Tesla stock could fall about 36% from its current levels.

I’m not the only one with a price target in this area, however. Last week, analysts at Bernstein – who have an ‘underperform’ rating on the stock – put a $150 price target on Tesla, saying that its current valuation is unjustified.

Meanwhile, analysts at HSBC recently put a $146 target price on it.

Final thoughts

I’ll point out that I don’t want to sound too bearish on Tesla.

As I said earlier, I think the stock has a lot of potential in the long run. However, in the short term, I think it has gotten a bit ahead of itself.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see it pull back, before a move meaningfully higher.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Nvidia, and Tesla. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s indicator tells me the UK stock market’s the cheapest it’s been for 15 years!

| James Beard

In 2001, Warren Buffett devised an indicator to assess whether a market is fairly valued. It tells me UK equities…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When will the IAG share price hit £2?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price hasn't properly recovered since the pandemic. In fact, the stock is down 63% over five years.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares before the Brexit vote, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have boomed over the past 12 months, but how have they fared since the Brexit vote. Dr James…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Forget cash! As savings rates peak, I’m getting almost 8% a year by investing in UK shares

| Harvey Jones

UK shares have had a bumpy ride. But they’re cheap and many offer hugely generous yields. Cash no longer cuts…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares for their 7.5% dividend yield in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares offer a tantalising blend of low earnings multiples and big dividend yields. They’re a no-brainer buy for investors,…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Dividend Shares

I’d buy Vodafone and HSBC shares in December for their spectacular dividend forecasts!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks could supercharge my passive income, based on current dividend forecasts. Here's why I'll buy them at…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

A top dividend stock I’m hoping to buy for my ISA in 2024!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 stock continues to perform brilliantly! Here's why I'm targeting it for my dividend stocks portfolio when I…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in December, which included three well-known names...

Read more »