Home » Investing Articles » Can I really trust the BT share price to perform?

Can I really trust the BT share price to perform?

The BT share price has surged 9% over the past month. But can investors trust the stock to push higher? Dr James Fox explores.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A decade ago, the BT (LSE:BT.A) share price stood at 379p. Today shares in the communications giant are changing hands for just 122p. It’s been a disappointing fall from grace.

So, why is that? And can I trust BT to make me money going forwards?

Disappointing decade

The decline of BT’s share price over the last decade has been shaped by several factors. All in all, the stock has fallen 70%. Here are some of the reasons why.

The telecommunications landscape has become more competitive, with newcomers like Sky and Virgin Media introducing alternatives to BT’s conventional services.

This rivalry has pressurised BT’s profit margins, casting shadows on its operational model and costings.

Moreover, BT has increased capital expenditure, particularly in the rollout of fibre broadband, impacting near-term financial performance and introducing a new layer of jeopardy as debt has grown.

BT’s pension deficit has proven another burden. The company has been making payments to the pension scheme in order to reduce the deficit, but this has further eroded shareholder returns.

Additionally, BT has faced criticism for a perceived lack of strategic direction. This has generated uncertainty among investors.

Coupled with slow economic growth, Brexit, and a pandemic, it’s not been a good decade for BT.

Where next?

BT shares currently trade at a 53% discount to the global communications sector using the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. That’s an attractive metric to start with, but it does raise questions.

Communications is an exciting sector, with constant developments and innovations driving the industry forward.

And this is why investors are often willing to pay a premium — in the form of a higher P/E ratio — for growing stocks in the sector.

Unfortunately, BT doesn’t appear to be one of those growing stocks. The company is forecast to deliver earnings per share of 15.6p in 2024, 15.3p in 2025, and 15.9p in 2026. That’s not exciting growth.

Combined with a net debt position of £19.7bn, this is why BT trades at just 6.9 times TTM (trailing 12 months) earnings.

This low growth rate also leads to a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.9.

The PEG ratio is an earnings metric adjusted for growth, with a ratio of one suggesting fair value. Above one infers that a company is overvalued.

Moreover, while the 6.3% dividend yield is strong and coverage mathematically isn’t bad, UBS recently warned that BT is effectively borrowing more than £900m a year to fund it.

BT’s net debt position rose to £19.7bn in September from £18.9bn in March. That’s £800m in six months. While this may hurt investors, BT might be better off cutting the dividend to focus on its financial health.

Despite operating in an exciting and innovative sector, BP’s combination of slow EPS growth, high debt, and a dividend that might not be sustainable, means I don’t have much faith in the shares. I’m not buying anytime soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Lloyds shares at the start of the pandemic, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Have Lloyds shares recovered since the pandemic, and are they worth investing in today? Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

£2,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into an £8,738 second income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. However, if we don't have a substantial pot of money, we're going…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks that could conceivably double in value!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 isn't known for its high-growth investment opportunities. However, Dr James Fox believes there are pockets of unmissable…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’m desperate to buy these 3 brilliant value stocks now in case markets rally in December

| Harvey Jones

2023 is drawing to a close and time is running out for Harvey Jones to buy more shares. He wants…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,593 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to aim for £312 a month of passive income!

| James Beard

There's one FTSE 250 stock that's fallen 42% over the past five years. But I think now could be a…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth stocks I’d love to buy in December!

| Royston Wild

These top UK growth stocks are on sale right now! Here's why I'm hoping to buy them when I next…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares in December, it would be these!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 income shares are brilliant stocks to buy for these uncertain times. Here's why I'll buy…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in December, which included retailers and real…

Read more »