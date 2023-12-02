Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 3 top Vanguard funds to consider for 2024

3 top Vanguard funds to consider for 2024

These three Vanguard funds could help investors build a well balanced, diversified investment portfolio with plenty of growth potential.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vanguard funds can play a valuable role within an investment portfolio. Not only do they offer broad exposure to the stock market but they also have low fees.

Of course, the challenge is picking the best ones. On Vanguard’s platform, there are over 80 products to choose from. With that in mind, here are three I like for 2024.

A basic global tracker

When building an investment portfolio, it can be smart to start with a simple global tracker fund.

And one product that fits the bill here is Vanguard’s FTSE Global All Cap Index. With this fund, one gets access to over 7,000 stocks for an annual fee of just 0.23%.

I like this fund’s holdings. Currently, the top 10 positions include the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia.

I also like the fact that the fund provides exposure to large, medium, and small companies (although large companies have the biggest portfolio weights).

One issue to be aware of here is that around 60% of the fund is allocated to the US stock market at the moment.

The US market has a great track record but this does add risk. If US shares tanked, this fund would most likely underperform.

Overall though, I like this product a lot.

Exposure to China and India

If I was looking for a little more geographic diversification, however, I’d consider the Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund. This provides exposure to around 1,500 large- and mid-sized companies in emerging markets.

This product has a lot of appeal right now, in my view.

For a start, it has quite a bit of exposure to China (about 30% of the fund). And Chinese stocks are well off their highs at the moment.

Secondly, it has significant exposure to India (about 15%). And the Indian economy is booming at present.

It’s worth pointing out that this fund is higher-risk. Vanguard gives it a risk rating of 6/7 versus 5/7 for the FTSE Global All Cap Index. So, it’s probably not a good fit for risk-averse investors.

In a long-term diversified portfolio, however, I think it could complement a global tracker nicely.

Small caps for rate cuts

Another Vanguard product that I think could complement a global tracker is the Global Small-Cap Index Fund. This product – which also has a risk rating of 6/7 – provides exposure to around 4,300 smaller companies in developed markets.

I reckon this fund might outperform in 2024.

The reason I say this is that the shares of smaller companies tend to do well when interest rates are falling (because these companies are generally quite sensitive to rates).

And next year, there’s a good chance that interest rates in the US and other countries will be cut.

Of course, a major recession could throw a spanner in the works here. In this scenario, small-caps might underperform.

I think having some exposure to smaller companies is smart though. Over the long term, small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap shares due to their higher level of growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks for investors to consider buying in December

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in December. One is a recovering growth stock, the other…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price hit 85p in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Morgan Stanley analysts say the Lloyds share price could reach 85p in 2024. But could a possible windfall tax throw…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

I wouldn’t start investing by buying penny shares. Here’s why!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why, if he was to start investing for the first time already knowing what he does now,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 250 stock rally from an all-time low?

| Stephen Wright

With shares in Dr. Martens down 54% this year and at an all-time low, Stephen Wright wonders whether it’s time…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

£2,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into an £8,738 second income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. However, if we don't have a substantial pot of money, we're going…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons the BP share price could surge in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines why resilient oil prices, lower inflation, and the avoidance of a global recession could send the BP…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Will the stock market Santa rally continue through 2024?

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why I think the signs look good for a potentially enduring broad-based stock market rally through December and beyond.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d turn £100 a month into a lifetime of passive income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is keen to create extra streams of passive income now to help him further down the line. With…

Read more »