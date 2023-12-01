Home » Investing Articles » At 43p, I think Lloyds shares are a no-brainer!

At 43p, I think Lloyds shares are a no-brainer!

At 43p, this Fool is confident that Lloyds shares are a steal. Here he explores why he’d rush to buy the stock today.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It seems like an age that Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have hovered around the 40p mark. But this hasn’t always been the case. Five years ago, I would have forked out 55p for a share in the Black Horse Bank. Towards the tail end of 2019, I would have paid over 64p!

As a shareholder, I must be asking the same question as everyone else: when will the Lloyds share price rise again?

In all honesty, I’m not too fussed for now. At their current price, I think the shares are a steal.

Extra income

I want to have as much cash invested as possible as I know the power of long-term investing. As such, I’m always looking for shares that provide a passive income, which I can then take and reinvest. Safe to say, Lloyds ticks this box. At 6%, the business offers one of the most lucrative dividend yields on the FTSE 100.

Of course, it’s worth noting here that dividends can be volatile. And they’re not always guaranteed. We’ve seen the impact of events such as the global financial crash of 2008. More recently, the pandemic saw a host of companies halting their dividends.

However, with Lloyds’ dividend covered around three times by earnings, I’m confident of the business paying out. On top of that, some analysts think its yield could reach up to 7% in the next few years.

Not all plain sailing

While the extra income the stock generates is nice, I’m wary of the risks surrounding Lloyds.

The firm’s sole focus is on the UK economy. And this makes it more prone to a domestic downturn than its competitors. Many predict the UK economy won’t see growth until 2025 at the earliest.

As the UK’s largest mortgage lender, predictions of house prices continuing to fall for the next few years present further trouble. With that, I expect the next few months to be tough for the share price.

Long-term outlook

Regardless of these issues, I’m still bullish on the long-term outlook.

First of all, the stock looks cheap. Lloyds’ price-to-book ratio, which compares a stock’s price relative to the value of its assets, is just 0.5. On top of that, its price-to-earnings ratio for the last 12 months sits at just five.

I also think Lloyds is about to enter a period of strong growth. While higher interest rates translate to higher a net interest margin (NIM), as we are seeing now, it also means higher impairment charges. However, with rates closer to the optimal level of 2%-3%, which they are expected to reach by the end of 2024, Lloyds will continue to benefit from a higher NIM, yet impairment charges will become less of a worry.

On top of that, despite the challenges it will face in the near term, it has the balance sheet to manage them. Its CET1 capital ratio (a measure of solvency) is 14.6%. This is higher than its 12.5% target, and 1% above Lloyds’ management buffer.

Finally, with the firm investing £3bn into a strategic investment for its long-term future, I’m confident in the moves the bank is taking.

At 43p, I think Lloyds shares look like a steal. It’s a staple of my portfolio. And in the weeks ahead, I’ll be topping up my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d turn £100 a month into a lifetime of passive income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is keen to create extra streams of passive income now to help him further down the line. With…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

I’m using this strategy to generate a second income stream for a comfortable retirement

| Mark David Hartley

With only £100 a month, this Fool UK contributor is aiming to secure a comfortable retirement with a second income…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 shares in December, it would be these!

| Charlie Keough

As we head towards 2024, this Fool is still keen to add to his portfolio. Here, he details some FTSE…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Fairly priced and 25% revenue growth rate! A FTSE 100 stock to remember

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer reckons that as long as the shares are fairly priced, strong financials beat a stock on sale. Here’s…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy cheap UK shares to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks UK shares are bargains compared to US stocks and government bonds. But how much would he have…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

A BP case study: time to end FTSE 100 share buybacks?

| James Beard

Nearly 40% of FTSE 100 companies have decided to buy their own shares in 2023. Using BP as an example,…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

This is one of the FTSE 100’s best growth stocks. And right now, it’s cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 company is poised for strong growth in the years ahead. However, this isn’t reflected in its valuation,…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Up 25% in a month, is now the time to buy Tesla stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock has surged over the past month, bouncing up from $200 a share. But Dr James Fox believes there…

Read more »