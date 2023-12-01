Home » Investing Articles » A BP case study: time to end FTSE 100 share buybacks?

A BP case study: time to end FTSE 100 share buybacks?

Nearly 40% of FTSE 100 companies have decided to buy their own shares in 2023. Using BP as an example, James Beards suggests the time has come to end the practice.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Share buybacks are in fashion. According to AJ Bell, at 30 September 2023, 37 FTSE 100 companies had announced £46.6bn of them during the first nine months of the year.

It’s expecting the total for 2023 to be the second-highest on record, beaten only in 2022 (£58.2bn).

Good in theory

A share buyback has the effect of increasing earnings per share (EPS).

And because nothing has changed that will affect the financial performance of the company, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio should remain the same.

Therefore, in theory, the share price should increase as illustrated below.

MeasureNo actionRepurchase shares (cost £50m)
Earnings (£)10m10m
No. of shares in issue20m10m
Earnings per share (£)0.51
P/E ratio1010
Share price (£)510
Source: author’s calculations

Not so good in reality

In my opinion, this is all smoke and mirrors.

In the example, the company spent £50m of its cash that it will never get back. The value of the business should therefore go down.

In reality, a share buyback is no different to paying a dividend. But instead of giving surplus cash to shareholders, it’s spent on stock. When a share goes ex-dividend, its price falls as new holders are not entitled to the payout.

The management team will claim that a buyback is good for the owners of the business but, in my opinion, all it’s doing is increasing EPS, which is to their benefit.

Let’s look at a real example.

On page 115 of the 2022 BP (LSE:BP.) annual report, the oil giant reveals that part of the remuneration of its senior executives will be based on the growth rate of adjusted EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortisation) per share.

No wonder the board like share buybacks so much.

From 1 January to 24 November 2023, the company spent $7.66bn buying 1.22bn of its own shares. At current exchange rates, that’s an average of 498p a share. Not a good deal considering its current share price is around 475p.

Other ideas

If I was a shareholder, I’d rather have a bigger dividend.

This year’s payout is likely to be at least 28.42 cents (22.46p). However, the company could have increased this by 33.3p a share if it stopped buying its own shares and used the money to boost the dividend.

As a consequence, the current yield would increase from 4.7% to 11.8%.

I’m sure that would drive the share price higher.

The last year in which BP didn’t repurchase any of its shares was in 2015. Instead, shareholders received cash of 26.39p — more than they are going to get in 2023.

BP halved its dividend in 2020, blaming the pandemic. But it’s still well below its pre-Covid levels.

Forever in debt

Another way that BP could increase shareholder value is to use the money to pay down its debt, the size of which has been a concern for some investors.

At 31 December 2022, it had borrowings of $46.9bn. Reducing this by around 15% would significantly improve the company’s balance sheet. And earnings would increase due to lower interest payments.

After studying 250 companies in the S&P500 between 2004 and 2014, McKinsey & Co found there was “no correlation” between the level of share purchases and the total return to shareholders.

The research concluded that cash flow generates value, irrespective of how it’s returned to the owners.

Therefore, in my view, the time has come to end share buybacks and focus on creating real shareholder value.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Fairly priced and 25% revenue growth rate! A FTSE 100 stock to remember

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer reckons that as long as the shares are fairly priced, strong financials beat a stock on sale. Here’s…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy cheap UK shares to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks UK shares are bargains compared to US stocks and government bonds. But how much would he have…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

This is one of the FTSE 100’s best growth stocks. And right now, it’s cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 company is poised for strong growth in the years ahead. However, this isn’t reflected in its valuation,…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Up 25% in a month, is now the time to buy Tesla stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock has surged over the past month, bouncing up from $200 a share. But Dr James Fox believes there…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 250 shares are on sale! Here’s why I’d buy them today

| Royston Wild

Extreme market turbulence earlier in 2023 leaves many FTSE 250 shares looking dirt cheap. Here are three on my shopping…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings at 40, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| John Fieldsend

One of Warren Buffett’s favourite tips for building wealth is sometimes called his ‘golden rule’. Here’s how he uses it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in BP shares at the start of the pandemic, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares slumped at the start of the pandemic. But just how much have they recovered, and should I buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Lloyds and Rolls-Royce the best value FTSE 100 shares to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds and Rolls-Royce are among the two most-watched FTSE 100 stocks. Interestingly, Dr James Fox also believes they could be…

Read more »