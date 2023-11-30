Home » Investing Articles » £50k in savings? Here’s what I could earn from a Cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA

£50k in savings? Here’s what I could earn from a Cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA

If I was starting with £50k to invest, here’s how much I could earn by leaving it in a tax-efficient cash account or putting it to work in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

How do I get the best cash return on a £50k savings pot? Well, there’s plenty to learn about the subject – and plenty of advisors who are interested in picking up big fees – so I can understand anyone who feels intimidated. But one of the most lucrative and simple ways of earning a return from a sum like £50k is to put the money in an ISA like a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA. 

ISAs (Individual Savings Accounts) are brilliant tax-advantaged vehicles that any UK saver should consider. These accounts can be opened with just a simple application online and yet can provide lifelong tax relief. The deposit limit is generous too, up to £20k each year. 

Honestly, an ISA might really be the world’s best tax shelter. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Types of ISAs

The Cash ISA is the simpler one, at least on the surface, because the rate of return is tied to the Bank of England’s interest rates. With rate now at 5.25%, a Cash ISA should return around the same in interest each year. 

A word of warning however: many banks offer much less than this. The technical term is Net Interest Margin which is the margin between the rate a bank borrows at (now 5.25%) and the lower percentage it offers consumers. The big banks are the worst for this as they can attract business off name alone. NatWest, for example, offers a miserly 1.75% right now, so it’s worth shopping around.

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, I earn cash returns from the stock market. By investing in companies, I can aim for a far higher rate of return than a Cash ISA, even during times of low or zero interest rates. However, choosing companies to invest in poses a challenge. 

After all, some companies go the way of Thomas Cook. Some companies go the way of Apple

Creating wealth

If I wanted to make some guaranteed money over the next year then the Cash ISA is the obvious move. I could lock in a pleasing 5% return in a savings account. 

Whereas an investment in a Stocks and Shares ISA could go up, down, or sideways. The FTSE 100, for example, gained 14% in one year in the last decade and lost 12% in another.

Volatility like this is to be expected and means I can’t rely on anything in a single year. But investing is not for those looking at the next year or two, it’s about creating wealth over time. 

As billionaire investor Warren Buffett has said: “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”

For those looking towards the long term, here’s the data from a MoneyFarm study that examined the returns of a Cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA from 2010 to 2020. 

Cash ISAStocks and Shares ISA (Global Equities)
Total Return12.74%224.98%
Yearly Return1.21%12.51%
Real Terms Return-4.12%7.53%

A Cash ISA lost money over the period whereas a Stock and Shares ISA grew money well above inflation. 

If I extend that 7.53% return over 30 years then it would turn my £50k into £441,427 – inflation-adjusted as well. That sounds good to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £100 today to target an £11,687 passive income

| John Fieldsend

If I were to invest my first £100 again, I’d avoid common pitfalls and target an £11,687 passive income with…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m not waiting for a stock market crash! Here are 2 stocks I’d snap up NOW!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor isn't letting fears of a stock market crash get in the way of building her portfolio. She's looking…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

£0 in savings? Here are 3 simple steps to start earning passive income!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines three simple steps for stock market investors to consider when building a passive income portfolio from scratch.

Read more »

The numbers '2033' on a plain background
Investing Articles

Here’s my 10-year plan to reach an annual £27,347 passive second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines his decade-long plan to invest in high-yield dividend shares in order to reach a sizeable future second…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 27%, the BT share price looks a bargain to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has plunged by more than a quarter after peaking earlier in 2023. Is BT a classic…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 80% since 2008, are Lloyds shares a value opportunity?

| Oliver Rodzianko

With a 6% dividend yield and a very low price-to-earnings ratio, Lloyds shares have some compelling points. However, our writer…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d love to buy in December

| Cliff D'Arcy

Though the FTSE 100 is up 1.4% in a month, these two Footsie heavyweights have lost ground lately. I'm very…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this 2.5% yielding income stock primed for growth and further returns?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at whether this firm, already an enticing income stock, could be set to grow…

Read more »