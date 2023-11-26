Home » Investing Articles » One FTSE 100 stock I really wish I’d bought this year, and one I’m glad I didn’t

One FTSE 100 stock I really wish I’d bought this year, and one I’m glad I didn’t

For every FTSE 100 stock I should have bought, there’s another I was lucky to avoid. Here are two of my biggest near-misses this year.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Picking the right FTSE 100 stock at the right time is never easy. There’ll always be the one that got away. With luck, there’ll be a few dodged bullets, too.

First, the one that got away. In June, I ran the rule over information and analytics firm RELX (LSE: RLX), and liked what I saw.

It had just been praised by Finsbury Growth & Income Trust portfolio manager Nick Train. He reckoned it would be a home-grown beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, by harnessing the ground-breaking tech to enrich its proprietary datasets.

RELX, just do it

The RELX share price was already smashing the FTSE 100, rising 24.34% in a year at the time. I also discovered, to my surprise, that it had outpaced the Nasdaq since the start of the millennium, growing almost five-fold. So I shoved it on my buy list.

Unfortunately, that’s all I did. I didn’t actually buy it. That’s a shame because at the time, the share price stood at 2,646p. Today, I’d have to pay 3,055p. That’s 15% more. Measured over 12 months, the stock is up 32.01%.

The shares got a lift in July, when the board hiked the dividend after reporting a 12% increase in pretax profit to £1.4bn. The company got an even bigger boost last month, after reaffirming its 2023 outlook in a buoyant trading update.

RELX looked a little pricey in June but it’s pricier today, trading at 29.94 times earnings. I’ve spent the summer and autumn mopping up dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks with valuations of around five or six times earnings. I wish I’d added a growth stock or two, to put a bit of zip into my portfolio. Namely this one.

Portofolio killer

RELX is back on my buy list and this time I won’t wait for a dip. I’ll buy when I have the cash. I’ll tread carefully around Rentokil Initial (LSE: RTO), though, which I almost bought in September at the height of the Parisian bedbug panic, but luckily didn’t.

All looked set fair for the pest killer after it reported strong first-half profits in July, only for the shares to fall to earth like a swatted fly on 19 October. Markets reacted badly to news that full-year performance in North America was set to be “marginally below” previous expectations, and the shares crashed almost 11% in a day.

Rentokil shares are now down 22.55% on three months ago, and 15.49% over the year. The market response was harsh, given that Q3 revenues were still up 53.3% to £1.38bn (albeit only 4.3% on an organic basis). That may be because Rentokil was priced for growth, so even minor slippage hit the investment case. Even after the crash, the stock still trades at 21.38 times earnings.

Rentokil has superb global diversification with operations across the US, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It’s good at hanging onto existing customers as well as adding new ones. It could do well when stock markets recover. I’m glad I didn’t buy it three months ago, but I’ll consider buying this one too, in the days ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month, this FTSE 250 share is bouncing back hard!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Since crashing to a lifetime low in July, this FTSE 250 share has skyrocketed. It's also up more than a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £75 a week into this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1k a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the merits of investing regularly in this blue-chip dividend stock to aim for a grand a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the National Grid share price looks super cheap to me

| Alan Oscroft

I keep looking at the National Grid share price and thinking I should buy some. So why have I never…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in BP shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have today

| Alan Oscroft

The last five years haven't treated BP shares too badly. But here's why I think shareholders could be in for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Putting £200 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £35,059 in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Plenty of us put a bit of cash aside each month. Here's how I look to get that money working…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Where to find the best stock market opportunities

| Stephen Wright

November gains mean the stock market is more expensive than it was. But Stephen Wright still thinks there are bargains…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for massive passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors today could look for a 7.5% annual return using Stocks and Shares ISA to protect the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim for a million from FTSE 100 shares, starting now

| Alan Oscroft

Is hitting the magic milestone of a million pounds from FTSE 100 shares a realistic goal for a new investor?…

Read more »